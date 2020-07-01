Masks and learning delivered only virtually remain options in Decatur City Schools' reopening plans that are "fluid" amid the coronavirus pandemic, Superintendent Michael Douglas said.
“If we were to go to school today, we probably would be virtual. But if cases come down, we might not,” Douglas said Tuesday during a Decatur school board meeting. “People are always asking about masks. If we were to go today, we would probably wear a mask, but if cases go down we won’t. So it all depends.”
Douglas said the district’s plans align with the road map released Friday by State Superintendent Eric Mackey, which has instructions with regards to wellness, operations and instruction. “We feel like we’re ahead of the game,” Douglas said.
Still, there is a lot that remains unknown about what the day-to-day operation of Decatur City Schools will look like when school resumes next month. Issues such as whether masks will be required inside schools and on buses, the number of students and teachers who will use a virtual learning format, and how individual schools and classrooms will be impacted by potential outbreaks remain contingent on the spread of the disease and guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health, according to Douglas.
Like many other school districts in the area, Decatur City Schools is planning on offering options of traditional instruction, virtual learning or a blend of the two this fall. Douglas said the district is trying to determine how many students will use each learning format. He encouraged parents to register their children for school so the district can get a better estimate.
“Currently, we’ve had 400 people express an interest in some form of virtual (learning), and that’s with half of our district hasn’t even registered for school yet,” Douglas said. “So we anticipate that number will go up.”
District 4 board member Dwight Jett said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if some families learn about virtual instruction options after school begins in August, leading to a last-minute increase in the number of requests to switch to a virtual learning format.
Douglas said that given how quickly the situation surrounding COVID-19 is changing, the district can’t lock itself into a plan yet. He said if he sent out a detailed reopening plan today, it would likely change by the first day of school on Aug. 12. Additionally, Douglas said changing the start date of school by three days, either for virtual or traditional students, is a possibility.
Douglas added that the development of a vaccine or a significant drop in new cases of the virus could enable students, teachers and staff to forgo wearing masks.
Douglas said the Alabama Department of Public Health will conduct contact tracing and help the district determine what steps need to be taken to control specific outbreaks.
The district is prepared for the possibility of in-person instruction ceasing entirely like it did in March.
“We anticipate even if everybody were to choose face-to-face, which isn’t going to be the case, at some point during the year a school or the district could move to all virtual,” Douglas said.
Karen Duke, president of the school board, said the district purchased iPads for younger students.
Douglas said instead of giving elementary school students packets like they did in March, every kindergarten, first grade and second grade student will receive an iPad.
“We will spend the first few days of school probably doing some electronic lessons to ensure that every kid, while they are coming face-to-face, kind of is acclimated to submitting work virtually in case we do have to,” he said.
Protecting at-risk faculty and staff is another concern that was addressed at the meeting. Douglas said the system has a list of at-risk teachers.
“We would love to transition those into virtual, but we don’t need everybody to go virtual, so there’s a process that they’ll go through in terms of submitting documentation from their doctor,” Douglas said.
Summer learning programs were set to begin July 20, but it’s unclear whether they will proceed as normal this year. Douglas will make a final decision after Independence Day.
“Summer learning is still up in the air,” Douglas said. “Summer learning is still scheduled for July 20, but if things were to get worse or we don’t feel comfortable, then we could transition that to virtual.”
Douglas said that virtual learning will be easier for families with a parent or grandparent who is able to stay home during the day, and will be more challenging for families with two working parents.
“We’re going to accommodate everybody. If you don’t feel safe, we’re going to have a good virtual option,” Douglas said.
