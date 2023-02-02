Children could soon get improved areas for outdoor and aquatic fun at Point Mallard and Delano parks if the Decatur City Council chooses Monday to move forward with two proposed projects.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake proposed at the council work session this week hiring Martin Aquatic Design and Engineering, of Orlando, Florida, for $41,200 to develop a master plan for a newly designed Point Mallard children's play area.
The city received two no-match grants for a combined $145,000 from the Alabama Department of Tourism. Allen Stover, city Community Development supervisor, said the children's area master plan would be funded through one of the grants.
Lake said the kids' area is aging and needs to be replaced. The area, which includes the Squirt Factory and the Duck Pond, is between the wave pool and Olympic pool near the park’s main entrance.
“The kiddie area really hasn’t been changed since the '90s,” Lake said. “We have kept the two pools in the kiddie area functioning and safe. They’re in dire need of updating.”
Lake said commercial public pools like those in the kids' area tend to deteriorate over time, especially the piping. Much of the pools’ piping is underground in cement, he said.
He said “pretty much everything” in the Squirt Factory needs to be replaced, and they’re constantly working on the Duck Pond to keep it operational.
“We’re having to spend a lot of time keeping everything working,” Lake said.
The plan will include the addition of new attractions. Point Mallard Supervisor Stephanie McClain said they would like an area with Lifesafe rubberized flooring and more family attractions for children of all ages.
“We’re in desperate need of family restrooms," McClain said.
Lake said he thinks it’s important “to take this opportunity to update the park for the citizens of Decatur and our visitors.”
Another $100,000 from the state Tourism grants would be used to pay for Leisure Development Group to create a master plan for all of Point Mallard Park.
“The overall master plan is be something where we can set a vision for all of the things we’d like to see for all of the park, from the Aquatics Center to the golf course to the campground,” Lake said.
Lake said he hopes to have a plan from Martin Aquatic with funding options in time for the City Council to include it in the fiscal 2024 budget.
“At that time, it would be a conversation between the mayor and City Council on if and how we would move forward with the project,” Lake said.
Lake also proposed hiring Gametime, of Fort Payne, to replace the rubber safety surface at the Delano Park playground for $159,982.
“Delano Park has one of the more used playgrounds in the city,” Lake said. “The area around it with the walking areas has been improved. It’s worked well, but we’ve had to repair it several times and it just takes away from the aesthetics of the park. The repaired places are just not quite the same as the rest of the playground surface.”
Councilman Kyle Pike, whose District 2 includes Delano Park, said he stopped by the park and he agreed with Lake “that it doesn’t look right. It’s pretty bad.”
