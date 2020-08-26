To secure a second consecutive term that has eluded Decatur mayors since 1992, incumbent Tab Bowling will first need to face challenger Butch Matthews in a runoff.
Bowling with 4,000 votes, or 47.81%, and Matthews with 1,429, or 17.08%, were the top two vote recipients during Tuesday’s election, narrowing the mayoral race from seven candidates to two. Bowling and Matthews will meet in a runoff election Oct. 6.
“The numbers say to me that our residents are satisfied with me as a public servant,” Bowling said. “We came as close to closing out this election, which had six other people in it, as possible. Congratulations to Mr. Matthews.”
This election marked Matthews' third time running for Decatur mayor. He previously ran in 2002 and 2016.
“Maybe the third time is the charm,” said Matthews, a former city councilman, who won a council seat on his third attempt in 1992. “I know this, it is an honor and a privilege to be in a runoff with Mayor Bowling.”
Issues addressed in the campaign included growing the city’s economy, eliminating litter, reducing sewer overflows, maintaining the parks and repaving the roads.
“If I’m elected, I want to take care of home," Matthews said. "The litter is going to be picked up, the grass is going to be mowed and the city employees are going to be taken care of.
“My goal is to go to the people and find out what their message is, what they are concerned about. I feel like a servant.”
Voters Andrew Yost in District 4 and Doug Scrivner in District 5 expressed satisfaction in Bowling’s leadership the past four years.
“I feel like he’s done a good job so far. There’s more work to do in the city, but I like the direction the city is going,” Scrivner said.
Sonya Jackson of District 5 and Freddie Abernathy of District 1 focused on the personal qualities of the candidates.
“I voted for a man I already knew. He’s a man I can trust. That’s important to me,” Abernathy said.
At Carrie Matthews Recreation Center in Northwest Decatur, some District 1 voters expressed disappointment in what they said was a lack of attention directed to their neighborhood. Voting, they said, is an opportunity to make their voices heard.
“You know, people died for this right to vote. Some gave their life so they could vote. Everybody needs to exercise their right to vote because people sacrificed so much for us to have it,” Abernathy said.
The public’s next opportunity to vote will be Oct. 6 during the runoff election when voters will decide whether the 60-year-old Bowling, a former account representative for Hagemeyer North America, or the 62-year-old Matthews, a grocery store associate at Kroger, will lead Decatur for the next four years.
Bowling is looking to become the first Decatur mayor since Bill Dukes was reelected five straight terms to win consecutive elections. The winner of the runoff will start his four-year term on Nov. 3. The mayor’s annual salary is $106,631.
Other candidates for mayor were Jonathan Baggs, James Barnum, David Childers, John H. Moore Sr., and Paul Serwatka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.