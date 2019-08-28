After 16 years as headmaster, Scott Mayo is leaving Decatur Heritage Christian Academy to become executive director of the Cook Museum of Natural Science.
He replaces Schelly Corry, whose resignation was confirmed in July about seven weeks after the 62,000-square-foot museum opened.
“A lot of sadness in leaving 16 years at the school,” said Mayo, who has been a volunteer at the museum in downtown Decatur for about a year.
Michael Taylor, who handles marketing and public relations for the museum, said it hasn't been determined when Mayo would start his duties at the museum, but said he will be in the lead position for the organization with directors of operations and administration working under him.
“He’s the high-level eyeballs,” Taylor said. “He’s looking at the forest. We’re looking at the trees.”
Taylor didn’t rule out the possibility that Mayo might help raise funds for the museum, something Mayo did as headmaster at Decatur Heritage. He also said Mayo would be responsible for donations the museum receives and for revenue it generates.
Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones was sad to learn that Mayo was leaving the education system, but happy he’s staying in the area. She said Mayo was always included in local meetings with Morgan County’s three public school superintendents and he cared about how education was going for all students in the area.
“I really enjoyed working with him,” Jones said.
Faculty at Decatur Heritage and museum staff members were informed Monday in separate announcements about Mayo's job change.
Mayo, 55, started his education career in 1994 at East Hill Christian Schools in Pensacola, Florida. He went to Trinity Christian Academy in Lexington, Kentucky, in the fall of 1999 and stayed five years before coming to Decatur Heritage.
Mayo graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida and earned his master’s degree in educational leadership from Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia.
He said working at the Cook Museum was not in the plans when he started volunteering at the museum, but the job change “worked itself out and we’re excited for where we are right now and excited for where we’re going to go.”
Mayo said he’s going to work through the transition and that both organizations will be “incredibly healthy” when he leaves Decatur Heritage.
“I look forward to still being part of the Decatur community,” he said.
