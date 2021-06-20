Mayor Tab Bowling believes many of Decatur's commercial building owners who rent or lease their space aren't buying a license as required by a city ordinance so the Revenue Department will begin a push to have them do so.
At least one commercial lessor labeled it as an inappropriate additional tax with no clear rationale.
The department plans to send out a letter notifying businesses and individuals involved in commercial leasing of the license requirement, and the city plans to fully enforce its 21-year-old ordinance in January, the mayor said.
"We want to figure out who is buying the license as required and who isn't," Bowling said. "Many of the people who are supposed to buy the license probably are. I do believe we will find that we have a number of owners who lease or rent their commercial properties who aren't buying the proper license."
As an example, Bowling said he believes the owner of a strip mall usually leases the storefronts, but "we'll probably find out that many of these types of landlords aren't buying the required license. I think most of downtown Decatur may fall into this category."
Section 14-39 of the ordinance says a license fee based on gross annual receipts must be purchased for “renting or leasing real or personal property to others, including, but not limited to, automobiles, trucks, trailers, apartments, office space, commercial buildings, furniture and equipment.”
The license fee ranges from $75 a year for rentals or leases totaling less than $10,000 to $300 for $80,000 plus “1/20 of 1% of gross annual receipts in excess of $100,000.”
Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester estimated that enforcing the ordinance could raise between $918,750 and $1.44 million annually for the city.
Beverly Ralson, owner of three complexes with a combined 11 apartments, said she has been paying a license fees for at least a decade. She said a city employee demanded she start buying the license.
"He made me go back one or two years and said he would go back further if I didn't start buying the license," Ralson said. "I want my money back if I wasn't supposed to be buying the license."
Bowling said putting this ordinance back into action won’t require City Council approval, but he did inform council members of the plan. He acknowledged that this action probably won't be popular, but he wants all businesses to be treated fairly.
“This is not something we’re creating,” Bowling said. “Once I learned of it, I knew it was only fair to other business owners who purchase a rental license. We can’t pick and choose who does and doesn’t purchase a rental license.”
Bowling said he doesn’t have a project or specific need planned for any additional revenue collected. The Revenue Department would likely need to hire someone to handle the enforcement and collections, he said.
Property owners impacted
Local businessmen Jeff Parker and Lee Barran own and lease a large number of commercial business properties in the city.
Parker said earlier this month that he wasn't aware of the ordinance. He said he would be opposed to its renewed enforcement, especially since the mayor didn't give a possible need for the additional money.
"Sounds to be me like an additional tax," Parker said.
Barran said he vaguely remembers the ordinance's introduction and some pushback from business owners. However, he didn't want to comment until he saw the ordinance's details.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he is aware of the mayor's plan but he doesn't know the details.
"If we have an ordinance, we need to enforce it or we don't need to have it," Ladner said.
Ladner said his only concern is he wants to make sure the lease ordinance "isn't harsher than what they're doing in surrounding communities. I want to be as friendly as possible with businesses."
Bowling said other cities have a similar lease ordinance.
Additional revenue
Demeester said the city had 7,500 business licenses in 2020, and he estimated 70% of those businesses are in rented or leased spaces. That would mean about 5,250 properties rented or leased. If the owners of those properties make between $20,000 and $40,000 in annual rent requiring $175 in licensing, it would create $918,750 in revenue for the city. Or, if those rental numbers reach the $60,000 range, requiring $275 per property in licensing, Demeester said the city could bring in roughly $1.44 million annually.
Demeester emphasized the numbers are estimates because he doesn’t know how many of the commercial properties are rented or leased. He said the Morgan County Revenue Office doesn’t separate owners that use commercial properties for themselves from the rented or leased properties.
With the unknown in the number of commercial leases, Demeester said the city plans to send letters to all of the commercial building owners informing them of the enforcement plan.
The six-month delay in reinstituting the ordinance will give the city a chance to create a database and make sure the business owners are properly notified, Demeester said.
Lynn Fowler, the mayor at the time the ordinance was passed, and City Attorney Herman Marks, who has been with the city 40 years, said they don’t remember why the city isn't making sure everyone who leases or sells property buys the license.
Former Mayor Don Kyle said he proposed fully enforcing the ordinance during his second four-year term that began in 2012. He said he and then-Director of Development Wally Terry were discussing at the time “trying to get a handle on the problem of the upkeep on rental properties.”
Kyle said the commercial property issue got mixed with other proposals, including the desire to stop “hotbed houses” where people would rent a home and then rent out rooms to other people.
They got such pushback from some residents that they let the subjects drop, Kyle said.
More recently, Terry was working on a residential rental plan using a license fee as a possible way to force landlords to take better care of their properties. However, the potential plan has been on hold since Terry retired last year.
Parker, who also deals in residential real estate, said he understands a need for a possible license fee for residential rental properties "because that's a fee to solve a problem. They want to push absentee landlords to take care of their properties."
Bowling said the issue of landlords that don't keep up residential property still needs a solution.
