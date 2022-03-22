Mayor Tab Bowling accused Councilman Billy Jackson of routinely making false statements in council meetings Monday morning as the two clashed over the proposed $1.26 million purchase of 34.2 acres off Modaus Road in Southwest Decatur.
The council voted 4-1 to give Bowling permission to negotiate a sales contract for the proposed softball field site with landowner Neal Holland at a cost of $37,000 per acre.
The property, part of the former Cedar Ridge Golf Course, extends from Modaus Road Southwest north to Bunny Lane and is immediately east of Austin High.
Decatur officials have been looking for a place for youth softball fields and a new recreation center since 3M agreed last year to pay $98.4 million to the city, Decatur Utilities and Morgan County to resolve environmental claims.
The settlement includes $35 million payable to the city for "development and construction of a new public recreational facility" that would replace the Aquadome and another $7.2 million for projects "that support and promote community development and recreation." 3M will take ownership of the Aquadome property after a new rec center is complete.
Jackson suggested in the public council meeting that the site was chosen because property owner Neal Holland, chairman of the Decatur Utilities board, provided support in the 2020 municipal election.
“My understanding is Neal Holland contributed to campaigns of our elected officials here,” Jackson said.
Bowling immediately replied that “Mr. Holland didn’t contribute to my campaign. You talk about ‘understanding,’ but you need to be able to support these things with facts.”
After the meeting, Bowling said Jackson often comes to the meeting without the information needed to back up his claims.
“He (Jackson) didn’t have any facts,” Bowling said. “He has been known for making statements that are not supported by facts.”
Holland could not be reached for comment. No contributions from Holland for the 2020 election are listed in campaign finance disclosures filed with the Morgan County Probate Judge's Office by Bowling, District 3 Councilman Carlton McMasters, District 5 Councilman Jacob Ladner or District 2 Councilman Kyle Pike. District 1 Councilman Hunter Pepper did not report any campaign contributions.
Jackson said after Monday’s meeting that he was just asking Bowling and the council if they had received campaign contributions from Holland.
“The mayor and the other council members should quit doing things behind the scenes so the public and the entire council would have full disclosure on things that occur, then maybe we wouldn’t have to assume things and we wouldn’t have to ask those types of questions,” Jackson said.
McMasters said he is baffled why Jackson would make this accusation.
“I have no idea what Jackson is talking about,” McMasters said. “It takes the City Council to approve things, and I promise you I’m not working behind the scenes.”
Jackson said it looks like the council “only had one certain site to consider” because the Holland property was the only one presented and Bowling already had a rough site plan of how the complex would look if the city bought this land.
McMasters said he did the initial search for property to replace the Aquadome fields, while Ladner said he and the mayor did the search for a place to build a new recreation center to replace the Aquadome Recreation Center. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake was involved in the searches for both properties.
In February, Bowling proposed building the recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park after he was unable to acquire property adjacent to the former Archer-Daniels-Midland property, now owned by the city, in Northwest Decatur.
McMasters said he started looking for properties for the softball complex, including near the old Aquadome fields, in October when the 3M legal settlement was approved, but he didn’t have any success.
“We looked at some on Central Avenue and they sold,” McMasters said. “We looked at some on Spring Avenue that weren’t a good fit and one sold too. There was a parcel near Flint that sold.”
McMasters said his goal was to find property that’s central to everyone in the city, and Bowling proposed the Holland property — located on the western edge of the city.
“If you look around Decatur, you’re not going to find a 25- to 30-acre tract that’s centrally located,” he said. “And this one is as good as it gets when it comes to being centrally located. The softball leaders are excited about it.”
Bowling said he asked Lake to have a rough site plan prepared so the council would have an idea about his proposal.
City Attorney Herman Marks said the property has not been appraised, and Jackson said the council should know the appraised value of property before approving a purchase or sale.
Jackson said a problem he has with the location is the complex would add more traffic to an overloaded Modaus Road.
“The immediate past council put a traffic light on Modaus Road in front of the new Austin High School because a dangerous situation out there already existed. We’re adding more danger to a dangerous situation,” Jackson said.
All of the councilmen agreed with Jackson that Modaus Road needs an upgrade. Bowling said Ladner asked him to make widening Modaus Road a priority so the Engineering Department is working on possible plans for the road.
“We’re getting estimates on a three-lane road and a partial five-lane road similar to the kind we have at Spring Avenue (Southwest),” Bowling said.
Bowling said he’s hoping they will have plans ready for the Modaus Road widening to begin by the summer of 2023.
“We won’t be playing softball there (on the Holland property) this summer,” Bowling said. “Hopefully, we can get the widening of Modaus started as soon as possible so it will be ready for the ballfields too.”
