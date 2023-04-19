City Council President Jacob Ladner, at the halfway point of a five-year term, predicts Decatur “will look radically different” in 2025 when this council's term is over.
Ladner, along with Mayor Tab Bowling and Councilman Kyle Pike, spoke Wednesday morning at the annual State of the City Forum attended by about 250 people, answering questions posed by Wade Weaver, chairman of the chamber’s Public Policy Agenda committee. The event was hosted by the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce.
The trio said their second-half priorities are pushing for another Tennessee River bridge, getting the Sixth Avenue streetscape and Modaus Road Southwest widening projects started and beginning $87 million in planned recreation projects.
The city will also be working with developer Patrick Lawler to start and complete a $30 million mixed-used development west of Ingalls Harbor. The agreement, approved Monday by the City Council, includes $5 million in incentives, plus land, from the city.
In 2021, the state Legislature mandated a one-time extension of the terms of elected municipal officials, to five years rather than four, in an effort to keep municipal elections from being in the same year as presidential elections.
Ladner, who is in his first term, said five years isn’t as long as it appears given the slow pace of governmental operations, and he plans to “keep the foot on the gas” in the second half of this term.
In 2025, Ladner said, he’ll be able to drive through a “radically different” city because of projects like a new Decatur Youth Services center, a Sixth Avenue streetscape, a new Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market, and extensive upgrades planned for Point Mallard and Wilson Morgan parks.
“There’s going to be a lot to be proud of, but now is not the time to be proud of it,” Ladner said. “That will be in 2025 when this term is over. There’s a lot going on and here we go for the last two and a half years.”
Bowling said they should see renderings of the Ingalls Harbor development in about two weeks, and he expects it to look similar to Guntersville's City Harbor, also developed by Lawler.
Pike said the next step is for the developer to get Tennessee Valley Authority approval, which Lawler has said will take about a year to obtain.
Pike called the Lawler project a “huge deal and a big win for Decatur,” especially if it's like City Harbor.
“If you haven’t visited the Guntersville project, it’s incredible and ours is going to be bigger,” Pike said.
Ladner said the incentive contract requires Lawler to complete the project in four years but it should actually take about 30 months.
The council president said he hopes other developers will see the Lawler project as a sign “we are going to be very aggressive” in landing big projects.
“I hope everybody watches the local TV news and reads the paper and sees that we are here to get big deals done to bring things to our city,” Ladner said.
Pike said he believes Lawler's development on the river will have the same effect as investments that transformed downtown Decatur.
Residential growth
Ladner said after the meeting that the council's No. 1 priority remains residential growth. He also suggested the next big investment should be improving the city’s youth baseball parks in the Flint area of Southwest Decatur and at Point Mallard.
“That (improvement of baseball fields) may come with the next administration, but residential growth will spur all of the improvements we can do,” Ladner said.
Bowling said his priority in the second half of the term is starting the Sixth Avenue streetscape, a planned beautification of the entryway into the north end of the city from the bridge to Delano Park.
The mayor said he hopes the consultant, Volkert Inc., will bring a plan to the city in June. The city has been waiting over a year for a final plan. The initial estimate for the project is $10 million.
“They can bring a report to the city, but then the questions are what is it going to cost, how much (it will cost) to maintain it and what can we afford to do,” Bowling said.
Bowling said his other main priority is getting a new bridge over the Tennessee River as a way to alleviate traffic problems on the U.S. 31 causeway and Hudson Memorial Bridge.
The city received a $1 million federal grant and added a $1 million match to hire TTL Inc. to do a feasibility study and prepare a proposal. Bowling said TTL expects to complete the study and have recommendations on where the bridge should be located by October.
Pike said residential growth is his top priority, especially given the city’s need for nice apartments. He said downtown Decatur is one area that could see more apartments.
Ladner said residential growth will be a topic of discussion in the city for a long time, so the city must keep up with infrastructure needs. He said almost all of the $10.2 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act is going to infrastructure improvements like road widening and intersection changes.
Ladner said he expect to see a lot of new homes “coming out of the ground” this year because of work done by this and previous administrations.
Pike said he believes the aggressive paving the council has done in the past few years is also critical to residential growth.
Pike also expects to see park improvements, a new farmers market and continued improvements to the city’s walking/biking trails, including the Bill Sims Bike Trail.
“I think it warrants a conversation of how do we expand or improve the interconnectivity of the trail system throughout the city,” Pike said.
Bowling said the $18.2 million Alabama 20 overpass in Decatur’s annexed area in Limestone County is almost complete, and Pike said the city now has to be prepared for the growth that he expects the overpass to spur.
“We’ve mainly got to be prepared with infrastructure like utilities, roads, etc., over there,” Pike said. “We need to be able to work with developers any way we can.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters, who was in attendance but didn’t participate in the forum, said his priorities are “seeing some dirt moving” on the many planned projects like the Upper River Road intersections, Modaus Road widening and five new playgrounds, include two in his District 3.
The City Council voted Tuesday to issue $35 million in bonds that will help fund $53 million in projects, including a new recreation center and upgrades to Wilson Morgan Park and an eight-field softball complex off Modaus Road. The bonds also will help fund Point Mallard Park improvements such as converting the Ice Complex into an event center and building indoor pickleball and tennis centers at Point Mallard Park.
The previous $55 million in planned expenses for the Wilson Morgan Park and softball field projects was reduced so that an additional $2 million can go toward the Point Mallard Park improvements, Ladner said. The council and mayor are also planning a new Decatur Youth Services facility for roughly $10 million.
“It’s taken two and a half years to get to this point, now let’s get going,” McMasters said.
Stevi Price, Decatur City Schools Foundation executive director, said she was “blown away” when the council members and mayor detailed all of the investments the city is making.
“If we don’t make investments in our city, we’re going to fall behind and we’re not going to prosper,” Price said.
Price said she’s not only excited about the Lawler development at Ingalls Harbor but, as a parent, she loves the investments in recreation.
“They just need to keep doing what they’re doing — it’s working,” Price said. “I think they’re on the right track.”
