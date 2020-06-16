Calling most of the council members “lame ducks,” Mayor Tab Bowling objected Monday to a new ordinance that will require council approval of legal settlements of $25,000 or more, except for insurance cases.
The ferocity of Bowling’s arguments surprised and angered council members, who voted by unanimous consent to immediately consider the proposed ordinance and then unanimously approved the measure. Councilwoman Kristi Hill was absent after recently having a baby.
Councilman Billy Jackson called Bowling’s statements “petty,” and said they “reassured me we’re going in the right direction.”
With the municipal election coming Aug. 25, Bowling said Jackson, who has said he plans to run for a sixth term, is unopposed in District 1 and is the only council member who he thinks is assured of returning next year.
Hill, of District 2, and Councilman Chuck Ard, of District 5, announced they aren’t running for reelection.
District 3 Councilwoman Paige Bibbee and District 4 Councilman Charles Kirby have not announced whether they will run again. Two candidates, First Response Ambulance official Jason Tindal and businessman Carlton McMasters, have announced plans to run in District 3. No one has announced in District 4 so far.
Bowling said he thinks Bibbee and Kirby won’t be reelected as council members. Qualifying is July 7-21.
“I for the life of me don’t understand why you’re trying to change the code, especially when four of the five of you are lame ducks,” Bowling told the council members.
Ard said he was insulted by Bowling calling him a lame duck even though he’s not running again. He said Bowling’s statements are about control.
“I still serve until November and my vote still matters,” Ard said.
Bibbee said afterward she was surprised by the defensive nature of the mayor’s comments.
“They were from out of left field and very attack dog-like,” Bibbee said. “It appears to me to be a power thing for the mayor.”
Bowling called the ordinance “micromanaging” and said it’s taking away from the work of the Legal Department, led by City Attorney Herman Marks. The mayor said he has more trust in the Legal Department than he does in a council that’s been unable to hire directors for three openings.
“Many of the settlements happen in the hallways of the courthouse, so you cripple the legal team’s ability to do their job,” Bowling said. “You should trust the city attorney.”
Jackson said it scares him that a settlement could be made in the hallways of the courthouse.
“The amount of the settlement that could be made in the hallways of the courthouse bothers me,” Jackson said. “We operate under a strong council/weak mayor form of government, and the council should be aware of big expenses.”
Jackson said he is also frustrated that those director positions haven’t been filled. However, he said, one of the positions, Decatur Youth Services director, is still empty because Bowling “low-balled” the top candidate during contract negotiations.
Kirby said the ordinance is needed so the council and the citizens know when a big expense might impact the budget and city finances.
Bibbee said the ordinance is about communications and making sure the council knows about spending.
“It’s the council’s fiduciary responsibility to know and approve city spending and be able to report this to our constituents,” Bibbee said. “The press needs to know, so we can make sure our residents know.”
Bibbee said Bowling is taking this personally when she believes putting legal settlements in the hands of five council members protects whoever is mayor.
Ard said Bowling hasn’t communicated well during his four-year term, and Bowling said that’s because the council won’t talk to him. Bowling said he found out early in his term that they wouldn’t listen or talk to him about the issues and his ideas.
“I had to work vicariously through the directors if I wanted to get anything done,” Bowling said. “If it came from me, they (council) were going to oppose it. My only suggestion they went along with was hiring a CFO.”
Bowling said part of his frustration comes from the council’s inability to hire a director of development and DYS director. He said a 1965 state law gives councils the right to let their mayors hire all directors except fire chief, police chief and city clerk. He wants this same ability, but the council members have said they won’t relinquish that duty.
“We’ve had some quality people apply and I would have already made the hires,” Bowling said. “They can’t agree on how to proceed with hiring directors. That doesn’t give me confidence they can agree on a (legal) settlement.”
This proves what a lot of us have seen for the last four years. We have a very arrogant and power hungry mayor, and these comments lack any form of professionalism. Unfortunately it's beginning to look like that we will have to put up with him for four more years.
