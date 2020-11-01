Decatur's new leadership team, to be sworn in Monday, has priorities that range from increased paving and beautification to completion of an Alabama 20 overpass.
Four new council members will take the oath of office at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion at 6 p.m. Monday, along with the mayor and one council member, who are remaining in office.
Mayor Tab Bowling was reelected in the Oct. 6 runoff after beating six opponents. District 1 Councilman Billy Jackson was unopposed to gain his seventh straight term.
The rest of the city elected four newcomers as councilmen on Aug. 25 to create what is likely one of Decatur’s youngest councils ever. Kyle Pike, 25, won District 2. Carlton McMasters, 40, took District 3. Hunter Pepper, 18, was the District 4 victor, and Jacob Ladner, 34, will be the new District 5 representative.
While the initial priority will be the election of the council president and president pro-tem, the City Council will also begin assigning council liaisons to the city departments and volunteer boards.
In the last month before taking office, the four newcomers have been meeting department heads as they learn about the city’s finances and operations. They attended Alabama League of Municipalities’ training classes last week in Montgomery.
Bowling and the new council members all are coming into office with early priorities, some of which were campaign issues. Their priorities include managing the budget amid the coronavirus pandemic, paving, the Alabama 20 overpass, economic development and beautification.
McMasters and Ladner said the initial focus needs to be on the city’s finances. The $65 million budget approved by the previous council is 5% less than fiscal 2020, which ended Sept. 30, because of the pandemic's anticipated impact on revenues.
“It’s definitely different entering office during COVID-19,” Ladner said. “It helps that the previous council has been conservative so, as long as we don’t have any big issues, we should be OK.”
McMasters said the council needs a capital plan so it can take advantage of its excellent bond rating while interest rates are low and go to the bond market to address some of the city’s needs.
“We need to be aggressive with quality of life projects," McMasters said.
Jackson said past councils focused too much on dream projects.
“We’ve got to get our priorities back to doing the things that sell our city and that’s picking up litter and trash, cutting (grass and weeds at) our city properties and paving our roads,” Jackson said. “I know that’s not sexy, but we’ve got to get back to taking care of our city.
“Nobody wants to buy a house in a place where everything is falling down around it.”
Pike agreed the council needs to focus on providing essential services to “set up the city for future growth.”
Sixth Avenue
Bowling and the four new council members all said they want to focus on the Sixth Avenue beautification project, an ongoing effort to improve the appearance of the entrance to the city from the Tennessee River bridges to Prospect Drive Southeast at Delano Park.
“When people look at our city and compare it with their home city, I want them to say they wish they lived in Decatur,” Pepper said.
All five council members support increasing the $1.3 million for paving the previous council approved in the fiscal 2021 budget.
McMasters said the money should come out of the unassigned funds budget while others plan to see if other budget items can be trimmed to allow for increased paving.
There are four streets in District 4 on the paving plan and Pepper said he’d like to see four more added to the list. Pepper said the city may not be able to get the contractor to add more streets to the paving plan immediately, but the council needs to make plans to do more in future fiscal years.
Bowling said he believes the No. 1 priority needs to be starting construction and completing the $19 million Alabama 20 overpass, which is funded in part with a $14.2 million federal BUILD grant, and beginning economic development efforts in this area of Decatur in Limestone County.
McMasters said he supports the overpass but the city needs to complete the new zoning plan the consultant, Clarion Inc., has been working on since 2018.
“We have a temporary plan for north of the river until the new zoning plan is finished,” Bowling said.
Bowling and McMasters said Wally Terry, who retired in April as director of development, needs to be replaced. Terry led the Community Development, Building, Engineering and Planning departments, and worked on economic development.
Bowling said he is doing Terry’s job along with his usual mayoral duties.
“One person can only do so much,” Bowling said.
Jackson wants to take a different approach and hire or promote directors who are specialists in their fields to lead each department. He pointed out that they were unable find a person to handle all of Terry’s duties.
Bowling said he wants to have supervisors in these divisions and have them continue to directly answer to the director of development.
Jackson has long pushed for the hiring of a certified planning specialist to lead the Planning Department, which has two planners and no director after a series of retirements.
“Our city is a business and we’re not spending our money appropriately, so we’re continuing to fall behind other communities,” Jackson said.
Downtown
Pike said he wants to build up downtown Decatur, in District 2, to attract jobs and more entertainment, which he believes will help draw young professionals to the city. He would also like to create more public access to the river, whose banks are dominated by industries and Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
“There’s a big opportunity downtown for residential growth and high-tech jobs,” Pike said.
Pepper said he wants the city to do a better job supporting the Police Department and Decatur Fire & Rescue.
Another goal that’s high on the mayor’s list is finding funding for a river bridge that would run from Alabama 20 west of Nucor to Brownsferry Road in Limestone County. He said this bridge would alleviate congestion on the Hudson Memorial Bridge on U.S. 31 by redirecting truck traffic to and from the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Greenbrier. The plant is scheduled to begin production next year.
