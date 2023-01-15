D230115 daikin composite JN02.jpg
Buy Now

The Daikin Amphitheater (top) would get additional sound and lighting equipment under a $631,561 project proposed by Mayor Tab Bowling. An artist's rendering (bottom) shows the amphitheater with the additional equipment and towers. [PHOTO BY JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY; RENDERING COURTESY OF BARNETT LANDSCAPE, ARCHITECTURE + PLANNING] 

A proposal last week by Mayor Tab Bowling to install a $631,561 outdoor sound and lighting system at Daikin Amphitheater in the downtown Founders Park has received a lukewarm reception from council members, but performers embrace the idea.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.