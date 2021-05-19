Mayor Tab Bowling on Tuesday proposed the second reorganization of the Engineering and Street and Environmental Services departments in five years.
The Personnel Board approved a proposal at Tuesday's meeting to place the Street department under the city engineer while hiring a solid waste director to lead a new department called Environmental Services and Maintenance. The move would be in anticipation of Street and Environmental Services Director Rickey Terry’s planned Sept. 30 retirement, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said.
The Personnel Board recommendation, passed unanimously with no comment, now goes to the City Council for final approval.
Then-Mayor Don Kyle, with council approval, reorganized these departments in 2016 when he rearranged what used to be Public Works. At the time, the department was facing major financial problems and low morale issues among its employees.
Kyle and the council eliminated the Public Works director’s position and moved Engineering under the director of development. They then combined the Street and Sanitation departments and put Landfill Director Rickey Terry over the new Street and Environmental Services. He kept the landfill duties until 2019 when the council hired Wanda Tyler, but he remains over Street and Environmental Services.
Bowling said combining the Street and Engineering departments makes sense because “it would bring efficiency relative to paving and drainage projects." He said they also work on their budgets together. The new department name would be Engineering.
Sandlin said directors start at step 24 on the city’s pay scale, which has a starting pay range depending on experience of between $70,854 and $107,082. The new solid waste director would answer directly to the mayor.
“We need to put together the job responsibilities of the solid waste director and get the job posted,” Sandlin said.
Carl Prewitt is the city engineer and is paid as a director even though he is considered a manager. His supervisor will be new Director of Development Dane Shaw, who starts June 14, Bowling said.
“The director of development is involved in working with (the Alabama Department of Transportation) and on major projects with Engineering,” Bowling said.
Sandlin said Prewitt would likely receive a 10% raise for taking on the additional work of also overseeing the Street Department.
Bowling said the only additional cost in his proposal is he will be asking to hire another engineer. The additional position still needs to go before the Personnel Board and the council, he said.
Bowling and Sandlin said they hope to fill solid waste director’s position this summer so this person could train with Terry before he retires. The administrative personnel would have to be spread out among the departments.
Engineering and Environmental Services would remain headquartered at what is now the Street and Environmental Services offices on Central Parkway Southwest, they said.
Sandlin said she plans to submit the proposal to the council at next week's work session.
