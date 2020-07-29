Mayor Tab Bowling wants to upgrade the Daikin Amphitheater with another contribution from Daikin America.
Bowling proposed at Monday’s Decatur City Council work session adding permanent sound and lighting systems and power improvements that will cost at least $190,000 and require some money from the city.
Bowling told the council he would like to spend $160,000 donated to the city by Daikin America, which has a plant in the city. The company also donated $20,000 each to the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts and the Cook Museum of Natural Science.
“I thought it would be a fitting project since Daikin America contributed money that helped build the amphitheater,” Bowling said.
Bowling said the amphitheater would be used more, but people have complained about having to use their own equipment at an outdoor facility where it might rain or they might have to take their equipment down and set up again each day if the event occurs over multiple days.
The mayor said the city will need $30,000 in addition to the contribution to cover the design and engineering and the remaining cost of the lighting and sound.
City Council President Paige Bibbee said after the meeting she is for the project but she is concerned about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the city’s finances.
“We’re in uncertain times so finding the money may be tricky,” Bibbee said. “We may have to delay it to make sure the city has the matching funds.”
Purchasing Manager Charles Booth said the sound and lighting equipment and installation will have to be bid out because it will cost more than $50,000.
Bibbee said she’s also concerned that the cost could escalate when the bids are opened.
“I only know of one project since I’ve been in office in which the bids came in under budget,” Bibbee said.
Architect Sam Barnett, of Barnett Landscape Architecture on Bank Street, did the original plans for the amphitheater, and “wants the sound and light project to occur so much he’s agreed to give the city a discount at $10,000” to do the design and engineering, Bowling said.
Bowling said the overall estimated cost is $350,000, but two people agreed to donate their time and work to the project. The mayor said Willie LaFavor of Contractor Service & Fabrication agreed to build the two structural steel towers that will support the lights and metal box that will house the sound system at cost.
Michael Thompson, of Thompson Sound, said the box will hold the amp rack and electronics. The speaker towers will require engineering, metal fabrication and installation.
Mayer Electric agreed to donate a metal box that would hold the equipment.
Councilman Chuck Ard suggested letting Barnett go ahead with the engineering and design, and make the decision later on when to proceed with the project.
