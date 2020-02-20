Mayor Tab Bowling called a news conference Wednesday about Decatur Utilities sanitary sewer overflows, but DU officials were not invited.
Bowling sat alone in front of reporters, lambasting DU for millions of gallons of sewer overflows this month, and stopping just short of calling for the resignation of DU board Chairman Neal Holland Jr., who is in his third consecutive nine-year term with the utility.
“It is unfortunate that Mayor Bowling has elected to communicate in such an unprofessional and misleading manner,” DU General Manager Ray Hardin responded.
Bowling said he first became aware of the magnitude of the sewer overflows when contacted by a Decatur Daily reporter, and that he then met with DU officials a month ago.
Since then, he said, “we’ve been awaiting details about corrective actions to be taken. Our residents need action and results. Twenty million gallons in overflows is not acceptable.”
The news conference — by a mayor who has announced he is running for reelection this year — was not received well by Hardin.
“We were not invited to the press conference and didn’t have any knowledge of it until it was basically over,” Hardin said.
Said Bowling: “We didn’t invite them to join us.”
Indeed, the 11 a.m. news conference, announced less than an hour before it started, took place at the same time as the monthly DU board meeting.
“I’m certainly disappointed that the mayor took this approach,” Hardin said. “We have a plan in place that will take a lot of money and time. It’s something that has been very well communicated and discussed among our management, our board and our City Council.”
He said over the last several years, DU has made numerous presentations to the council and mayor identifying expenditures that are part of the effort to reduce sanitary sewer overflows.
“If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 15 times. It’s a long-term effort that we’ve discussed many times. I don’t think there’s a possibility that they’re uninformed, so I’m disappointed this (press conference) happened this way,” Hardin said.
Bowling said he’s frustrated that Decatur is being battered by headlines on sewer overflows and industrial chemical contamination at a time when it is poised for growth.
“Here we are during one of the most historic periods of growth in north Alabama in my lifetime, and we continue to have this drip, drip, drip of environmental news regarding our city. We expect our utility provider to do something to redirect that,” Bowling said. “…We eagerly anticipate and expect additional contractors performing repairs ... as soon as possible, urgently.”
Hardin said the utility is in the midst of an aggressive plan to reduce sewer overflows. The first phase of a 10-year wastewater system improvement plan formalized in 2013 was to replace lift stations and pipeline in areas that were then experiencing the most overflows, which he said has been effective in those areas. DU also replaced 26,000 feet (about 5 miles) of clay pipe last year. The system has about 2 million feet of pipe.
Crumbling clay pipe, much of it over a half century old, is triggering most of the overflows, according to DU. When rain is heavy, water enters the pipe and overwhelms the sewer system’s capacity.
Overflow data
The number and volume of overflows this year have been striking. Between Feb. 10 and Feb. 14, DU reported 34 sewer overflows totaling 16,115,352 gallons. The two largest overflows were from a manhole at 1108 Sixth Ave. S.W. (6,936,000 gallons) and a manhole at 1801 Woodmont Drive S.E. (2,869,755 gallons).
The latest overflows brought the total amount of untreated sewage that has escaped the system since Jan. 1 to 22,643,586 gallons, according to DU's reports to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The receiving creeks for most of the sewage were Dry Branch Creek and Flint Creek.
Bowling acknowledged an ongoing study of the sewer system contracted out by DU at a cost of $425,000, but said the utility is not doing enough.
“It’s my understanding there’s right at 150 miles of sanitary sewer lines that need to be replaced or repaired in the system,” Bowling said. “Right now they’re doing about 5 to 4 miles a year. … Do the math. We can’t tolerate that, and our residents shouldn’t be expected to tolerate it.
“We need Decatur Utilities to take immediate steps that will generate expedited improvements. We cannot allow this to remain in our city streets and on the headline news. We need an urgent action plan from Decatur Utilities. Our citizens deserve better from our utility provider.”
Hardin said the press conference surprised him, especially because he has been transparent with the mayor and council about the efforts DU is making to reduce sewer overflows.
Bowling mentioned Holland several times during the news conference.
“If we do not receive the information and action we need for the community, the City Council should consider a change, beginning with a response from the longest-serving board member, which would be board chair Neal Holland Jr., along with the rest of the guiding leadership,” he said.
Asked if he was calling for Holland to resign, Bowling did not answer directly.
“He’s been in that role for 20-something years. This has been going on for a long time, and we’ve got headline news that 20 million gallons of sanitary sewer overflows are on our street in a given month. Something’s wrong there, I believe,” Bowling said.
While the City Council appoints DU board members, the city code only provides for removal through an impeachment proceeding in circuit court, with a right to trial by jury.
The Daily was unsuccessful in its attempts to contact Holland on Wednesday, and he did not respond to a message communicated through DU.
Politics blamed
Hardin was not alone in condemning Bowling’s news conference.
Council President Paige Bibbee said Bowling has been fully briefed on DU’s ongoing efforts to reduce sewer overflows, and any news conference should have included DU officials.
“I think it was unfair to DU to not have them there. It looks suspect. Why not have them there? Why would you do that? I think a lot of grandstanding is going on right now,” Bibbee said. “I’ve been told several times before to hang on, because election years get a little crazy. I get it now. I guess people do things for political motives.”
Hardin also suggested a political motive.
“This issue should not be leveraged for political capital by the mayor or anyone else on the City Council,” Hardin said.
He said the utility has been open with residents about the problem and its efforts to improve the sewer system.
“However, these improvements are funded through DU wastewater rates — not tax dollars — so we must also be mindful of keeping rates affordable and competitive,” he said.
While DU’s number and volume of sewer overflows have been far higher than other area utilities in most recent rain events, the heavy rains triggering the Feb. 10-14 overflows caused problems for many utilities. Hartselle Utilities, for example, had 40 sewer overflows during the same time period.
According to DU's reports to ADEM, the overflows were the result of infiltration of water into the sewer pipes after 8.83 inches of rain from Feb. 4 to Feb. 13.
While the mayor is expressing the views of most citizens, he as usual handled it all wrong. A hastened news conference at the same time of a DU meeting and not inviting DU is nothing more than political grandstanding. Add to that to bring up Mr. Holland's name, and not point out what he (the mayor) believes did or did not do. Very unprofessional. As far as DU, you may need a study but if there are sewer overflows in residential areas like 6th av. s.w., start there where people live. Common sense does wonders.
