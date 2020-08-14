At 23, James Barnum is the youngest candidate in the campaign for Decatur mayor, and he believes he knows what will keep fellow millennials in the city.
Barnum, a security officer, is one of seven candidates for mayor in the Aug. 25 municipal election. A runoff, if necessary, would be on Oct. 6.
“I want to see the city actually move forward,” Barnum said. “Our neighboring cities like Madison, Athens and Huntsville have expanded heavily, and Decatur has seen a steady decline in population.”
As mayor, Barnum said he would work with the City Council “to do everything we can to improve the city.”
Barnum knows he’s the youngest in the race and he doesn’t have the education or experience of his opponents, but he’s lived in Decatur since moving from Augusta, Georgia, in third grade.
“I truly care about this city,” Barnum said. “I’ll work hard on the job so I won’t do any harm. I want to make the city a place where people are happy to live.”
He said he thinks his age gives him an edge with young professionals.
“I think it could actually get young voters out to the polls,” Barnum said.
Barnum said jobs, housing and entertainment are what millennials, those born in the 1980s and into the '90s, want in the city.
“Except for Point Mallard, there’s nothing to do in Decatur,” Barnum said.
He said he would like to visit with Huntsville leaders and see what that city is doing so well. He said he would also offer incentives to attract developers and entrepreneurs who will create entertainment.
Barnum said he is opposed to the planned $20 million Alabama 20 overpass in Decatur’s annexed area in Limestone County.
“I don’t see how that helps the area and it will only save five minutes for drivers coming back to Decatur,” Barnum said. “They should widen it to six lanes like they’re doing to (Interstate) 565. That will be a simpler, less expensive choice instead of taking people’s land.”
