A series of articles on the Decatur mayor's race will probe the seven candidates' thoughts on various issues. This is the first article in that series.
Decatur's next mayor will have to deal with two decades of flat population growth that an urban development specialist said can impact a city’s economy.
Blake Walley, planning manager for Slaughter and Associates in Oxford, Mississippi, said a lack of growth “means the tax base isn’t growing. The city isn’t getting new homes or more people who spend money on gas, food and retail purchases. The economy becomes pretty stagnant.”
However, stagnant doesn’t mean there’s no hope, said Walley, who graduated from Birmingham-Southern University and Auburn University and has family in Huntsville.
“There’s still the opportunity to take steps as a city to reverse that trend,” Walley said. “The city can increase its economic development to bring in jobs. A good school system attracts people. Quality of life improvements can help.”
The municipal election is Aug. 25, and incumbent Mayor Tab Bowling faces six challengers. If a runoff is necessary, it would be Oct. 6. The newly elected mayor would take office Nov. 2, and would confront clear data about the city's population trend.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates the city’s population has grown 0.9% since 2000 when it was 53,929. The city's population was 54,445 in 2019, based on the latest estimate available.
The census data shows Decatur’s number of residents in 2019 had actually decreased by 1,341, or 2.4%, from 55,786 in 2018.
In contrast, Decatur's population was 48,778 in 1990 and grew 10.6% growth in the next 10 years.
Following are the seven mayoral candidates, in alphabetical order, with their plans for improving the city's growth.
Jonathan Baggs
“I’m not a big fan of paying people to live here. I firmly believe to attract newcomers we have to take care of ourselves. We need to fix the roads, clean up the city, fix the Police Department and take care of our issues with absentee landlords. If we show how much we enjoy living here, people will say, ‘I want to be a part of Decatur.’
“A big concern is the trash. We need to make our city look better, and more laws punishing people won’t work. We need to change the way people think. We could hire middle school and high school age students, possibly through (Decatur Youth Services), and pay them $5 an hour to go street by street picking up trash. Then maybe later when they’re riding around with their friends, they will object to one of them littering.
“There’s no doubt we do need high-end apartments. We’ve got space available, starting with the Burningtree-Indian Hills areas. We could offer basic incentives, ease the restrictions we can and try to cut the red tape they have to go through for a project. Decatur hasn’t always been builder-friendly, and that needs to change.”
James Barnum
“We need to bring in as many jobs as we can, and those jobs need to be high-level professional jobs. We need to improve our housing market and create more entertainment in the city. Right now, really the only entertainment is Point Mallard (Park), so everyone is going to Huntsville and they’re not even thinking about staying in Decatur.
“We do need better apartments, especially if we want young professionals who aren’t looking at staying in Decatur. Young professionals can’t afford a house yet or they’re not ready to take on that responsibility.
“The area along the river is basically full. The area I would look at for upscale apartments would be near the new Austin High School.”
Tab Bowling
“We need to keep doing what we’re doing, which included adding sewer (main) for residential development off Old River Road, because I think we are beginning to see population growth, and our school enrollment will likely reflect this growth. We’ve got six new major subdivisions under construction that could bring in as many as 400 new homes.
“Decatur is in a wonderful position to enjoy the growth that Mazda-Toyota and other new plants are expected to bring to north Alabama while other municipalities are already pushed for what they can offer.
“There need to be incentives in place to help developers and spur residential development, particularly multi-family homes.
“The most valuable piece of property in downtown is the county parking lot off Lee Street, and it doesn’t produce a penny of revenues for the city. The county is willing to help the right investor build a mixed-use development with retail and apartments, and, in return, the city would demolish the old city jail (connected to City Hall) and replace it with a parking deck. The developer would pay and build the deck, and the city would carry the debt load for the project.”
David Childers
“As mayor, I will look and listen to the communities and their ideas to attract population growth. First, we need to know what our current citizens desire and from that point build a citywide plan. Decatur has great assets; however either these assets have not been utilized or have been incorrectly utilized.
“The city needs to become more business friendly to attract business and thus this will attract people to work and live in this great city. We need to make Decatur more attractive to both the younger and older population. This can be achieved by tech jobs, entertainment and events. The city of Decatur needs to attract industry without selling ourselves short. Decatur has not had a major industrial development since the mid-1990s.
“Decatur needs to focus on getting back to the basics and attracting business, growth in revenue without raising taxes. I will not increase the tax rate. The city has to approach this in a step program. High-end apartments are a great idea, but without the higher paying jobs they would soon become an issue for our great city.”
Butch Matthews
“We need to pave our roads, cut our grass and eliminate the garbage that’s all over the place. If we want to attract people, we need to make our city attractive. The boat harbor used to be ugly, but when I was on the City Council, we hired Steve Conner to run it and now it looks great. We need to do that in other areas of the city.
“Everybody also needs to combine their human spirit and be more friendly, especially to visitors.
“I’m a little wary of upscale apartments, especially if the rent is so high people can’t afford them and then they begin to deteriorate so the next thing you know we have more dilapidated housing. I don’t believe in stacking a lot of people in one place.”
John Moore Sr.
“We need to clean up, build up and stop giving our jobs away. Everybody wants to work here, but they don’t want to live here. We need to build Decatur up so people want to live in the city.
“We’ve got to start from scratch, clean up, take care of our alleys and make our streets smooth. I just got through walking the Fourth District and there’s garbage all over the streets. How can we sell our city if we don’t clean up?
“I don’t agree that we need upscale apartments. We need to worry about building up the city and making it clean.”
Paul Serwatka
"Madison, Athens, Huntsville, and others continue to develop and expand, attracting new businesses, new home developments, improved schools, and vastly appreciating home values while Decatur remains essentially stagnant in every category.
“In speaking with a number of builders, developers and business owners, one sentiment was resoundingly prominent: Decatur is just not business friendly. They said the city places too many restrictions and regulations on businesses and builders, making it cost-prohibitive to do business in the city.
“After reading the One Decatur comprehensive plan and attending City Council meetings on the plan, a number of these concerns were reinforced.
“Our current city leaders are mis-prioritizing ‘growth,' sort of putting the cart before the horse, if you will. I continue to hear talk of adding more rooftops and the purported need for more high-end rentals. These ideas are entirely backwards thinking and are in direct contradiction to the most fundamental of economic principles.
"Government cannot artificially create a demand for housing. ... But, people will naturally be willing to build and buy homes and move to communities that are thriving and that offer amenities that make them want to live there. I believe our focus must be on reinvigorating and growing our business community, revitalizing downtown Decatur and improving our school system.
“A very focused effort should be made on developing, perhaps our most neglected assets — our riverfront areas and the city’s annexed area in Limestone County. By developing these areas, revitalizing our downtown and creating a thriving business, dining and entertainment environment, the natural economic progression will be an increased demand in residential homes as well as an increase in home values.
“... Homeowners, very simply, want to live in areas with a pride of ownership. They want a vibrant community that thrives. They want amenities. They want places to go, things to do. They want a good school system. The most basic principles of economic development demonstrate that building a vibrant business community attracts residential growth. It just doesn't work in reverse."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.