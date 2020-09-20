The two men left in Decatur's mayoral race have many similarities in their backgrounds, but they related to City Council members with contrasting styles during the four-year term each has served in city government.
Incumbent Mayor Tab Bowling and former Councilman Butch Matthews outlasted five other candidates in the August election and face each other in the Oct. 6 runoff. The next four-year mayoral term begins Nov. 2.
Longtime Councilman Billy Jackson said he sees two candidates who are a lot alike in their backgrounds.
“There’s really not much difference except Bowling is mayor now and Butch’s term as a councilman was several years ago (1992-96),” Jackson said. “A lot of the procedures have changed, and not always for the best, but Butch knows how city government works.”
Neither Matthews nor Bowling was born in Decatur, but both have spent most of their lives in the city, attended Austin High and entered the workforce right out of high school. They are fathers and grandfathers who are well known in the community.
A native of Selma and a son of educators, Matthews moved to Decatur at age 3. At 62, he is two years older than Bowling, who grew up in the Austinville area and was in Brookhaven Middle School’s first class.
They knew of each other as teenagers, but Bowling finished his last two years in secondary school at Johnson High in Huntsville. They became friends as adults.
Bowling's path
After finishing high school, Bowling went immediately to work at Champion Paper. He later became an electrical apprentice for his former father-in-law with Mayer Electric and this led to a career in industrial sales. He was an account representative for Hagemeyer North America, a distributor of industrial and safety products, before his election as mayor.
Bowling initially got into politics as a campaign manager for Greg Biggs in his unsuccessful campaign against Sherrie Paler for Morgan County Circuit Court judge in 1994. He also managed Phil Hastings’ first campaign for City Council in 2000.
In 2016, Bowling entered his first political race and defeated incumbent Mayor Don Kyle.
Tom Counts Jr., owner of 3-GIS and a former councilman’s son, is a Bowling supporter who contributed $1,000 to his 2020 campaign. They didn’t know each other until Bowling sought Counts’ support in 2016, but Counts said he’s been impressed.
Counts said he likes that Bowling wants to help small businesses and attract small tech companies like his through support of the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center and Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority.
“He’s (Bowling) pro-small business,” Counts said. “He asked me all of the right questions, and it just wasn’t lip service.”
Counts said he likes that Bowling is visible in supporting the city’s many events.
“We see Tab there, and I don’t think it’s for political reasons,” Counts said. “I think he really loves this city, and that’s not B.S.”
Blake McAnally, a partner in Pugh, Wright McAnally Engineering Services, is a Bowling supporter. He said the city needs continuity in the mayor’s office. The last time a mayor won consecutive terms was when Bill Dukes won five straight terms from 1976 to 1992.
“I worked with Mayor Dukes, and it was easy to see what he was able to do by establishing continuity,” McAnally said. “It’s tough when you start over every four years, and it hurts the city.”
Bowling is the city’s first mayor to make full use of social media, and McAnally said this served the mayor well in his first four years.
“He’s been a good communicator, and that’s something I believe is paramount,” said McAnally, who with his wife Patty contributed $500 to the Bowling campaign.
He said Bowling has done well in presiding over a budget that grew to $68 million before COVID-19. The mayor led the city team in securing the $14.2 million federal BUILD grant for the Alabama 20 overpass and he has supported residential growth, McAnally said.
“Growth and expansion is always controversial, but everyone recognizes Decatur needs it,” said McAnally, whose company is handling the design and engineering on a number of the new subdivisions at various stages in the city.
Bowling said he believes he accomplished his first-term goals of bringing in jobs, improving schools, repairing roads and revitalizing downtown.
“We have brought thousands of jobs to our area, paved miles of roads and are experiencing a huge impact of residential growth,” Bowling said. “The job of being mayor can be challenging at times but seeing the rewards of hard work pays off. Decatur is a great place to work, live, and raise a family.”
Rocky relationships
The past four years haven’t always been smooth. Bowling’s relationship with the City Council deteriorated quickly, and he admits he had to have city directors present his ideas to the council to get their support.
Bowling said he doesn’t know why his relationship with the council isn’t good.
“That’s a question for the residents,” Bowling said. “I think they gave us their opinion when I got 48% of the vote and we saw major change in the council.”
Two incumbents, District 3’s Paige Bibbee and District 4’s Charles Kirby, lost in the municipal election without a runoff and two didn’t run again. Jackson was unopposed.
Bibbee, council president three of the four years, said the relationship got off to a bad start. She said she didn’t know Bowling before they got elected and she was surprised how demanding he was from the start.
Bibbee said an issue came up right before Thanksgiving in 2016, and Bowling called her and started telling her how she should vote on an issue.
“When I told him I didn’t plan to vote that way, he (Bowling) started yelling at me and then hung up on me,” Bibbee said. “I called (City Attorney) Herman (Marks) just to document what happened.”
Bibbee said she called Marks at least four times during the term to document conflicts with Bowling.
Jackson said Bowling told him early in the term that he was the only councilman with whom he felt like he could discuss the issues. While Bowling said he still counts on the District 1 councilman, Jackson said his opinion of the mayor began to change last year.
Jackson said he began to see that Bowling “wasn’t interested in fulfilling the needs of our less-affluent citizens” or supporting his District 1, which covers Northwest and a portion of Southwest Decatur.
Jackson didn’t like Bowling’s positions on the Third Street Boys and Girl Club takeover of the vacant fire station next door, which Jackson opposes, or the mistakes on the Rough Riders Park plaque. Jackson said Bowling tried to get him to take responsibility for the typos.
“I know we still have to work together and I’m always willing to talk with him,” Jackson said. “But I’ve felt he hasn’t always been honest, and I don’t see (in him) a real urgency to address the needs of this city.”
The conflict with council members came to a head in May when Bowling angrily accused the council of reducing the mayor’s power when it voted to require council approval of any legal settlement of $25,000 or more.
Council members said they were shocked when he called all but Jackson “lame ducks” while saying they shouldn’t be making that decision at that point in their term.
Bowling said he learned in his initial term “that sometimes we all can’t agree and that’s OK, but, more importantly, it’s how we handle disagreements. The people deserve for their city leaders to show respect to one another and to work as a team. We have a great upcoming City Council, and I want the chance to navigate and work together with them.”
Bowling said he is now looking to the future and the new council that will feature four political newcomers. He said getting the overpass built and developing the area around it, continuing to push for residential growth and finding property for a new industrial park will be some of his top priorities.
He also plans to work on the Sixth Avenue beautification and push for a third river bridge. He said the city needs to work with Decatur Utilities and have a plan to pave streets after the utility replaces sewer mains throughout the city.
Grocery employee and councilman
Matthews, a 1976 Austin graduate, started working at Kroger grocery as a 16-year-old and, despite other job opportunities, he still works there 46 years later as an associate, or clerk.
Matthews is most known in the city for running the Northwest Decatur youth baseball league for 30 years. He took over a struggling league started by Cashin Wheeler and built it to more than a dozen teams.
Jackson said Matthews always did well in organizing the league, recruiting players, coaches and volunteers and dealing with parents.
Matthews entered politics in 1988 but lost his first run for City Council. He was elected to the council in 1992, serving with C.B. "Tut" Tutwiler, John T. Mullican, Jack Allen, Julian Price and Mayor Dukes. When Dukes became a state representative in 1994, Price became mayor and Earl Morris replaced him on the council.
On Friday, Mullican fondly remembered his time with Matthews on the council. He said they would often ride around the city on weekends looking at and discussing projects and issues that needed to be addressed.
“You couldn’t find anyone better than Butch,” Mullican said. “He was always very cooperative, easy to negotiate with and he never got upset or demanding.”
Mullican said he doesn’t remember Matthews ever getting mad or the council and mayor being at odds with each other.
Matthews played a key role in the purchase and restoration of the boat harbor, now called Riverwalk Marina, Mullican said.
“The boat harbor had become ramshackle so we negotiated a new contract to clean it up,” Mullican said. “But some people got mad because they were losing their boat houses. They calmed down after Butch explained what we were doing.”
Mullican said Matthews was also the voice of reason when the city went away from Sanitation workers riding on garbage trucks to using trucks with arms for garbage bin pickup.
However, Matthews lost his bid for reelection to Jackson, who won the first of his seven straight terms as the District 1 councilman.
Jackson said he thinks the biggest issue in the campaign was “our residents wanted someone to fight harder for them.”
Matthews said the district race is so small that it became family versus family and a lot of things were said, “by the supporters and not the candidates,” so feelings were hurt. Both men said those angry feelings are in the past now.
Despite Matthews’ easygoing manner, Jackson said he doesn’t doubt Matthews, who he has known since he was a kid, will fight for what he believes in when pushed. He remembered a time when Matthews stood up to a guy while pitching for Jackson and his buddies in a game of whiffle ball.
“He will fight if he needs to,” Jackson said.
'House rules'
Dexter Elliott, owner of Reynolds Funeral Home, has known Matthews most of his life. Matthews’ mother was Elliott’s first grade teacher and his aunt was Elliott’s third grade teacher.
“Butch is a hard worker and good Christian man,” Elliott said. “Butch always seems to be in a good mood and he’s funny.”
Elliott said he believes Matthews would be able to get along well with the City Council, but he’s sure the candidate would “stand his ground if he has to on an issue. Butch is not shy or unwilling to voice his opinion.”
Matthews said he would “establish some house rules” to start off with the council in which they would agree to “no name-calling and no political grandstanding."
“It is possible to be loyal to fellow council members, discuss the issues and still get along,” he continued.
If elected, Matthews said, he wants to do a better job of paving the streets, cleaning up the city and mowing the grass, He said the city should buy a small paving machine so it doesn’t have to hire private paving companies to do small projects.
