A series of articles on the Decatur mayor's race probes the seven mayoral candidates' thoughts on various issues. This is the second article in that series.
The Decatur City Council is considering a proposal to give 25% of its online sales tax revenue to Decatur City Schools, but this would reduce the city's budget by about $500,000.
Historically, the school system receives 1 cent of the city’s 4-cent sales tax from brick-and-mortar stores, but the City Council has declined to allocate permanently the penny to DCS.
The statewide Simplified Seller Use Tax law, which became mandatory for most online retailers Jan. 1, 2019, provides for an 8% online sales tax to be collected by the state, with a portion to be allocated to the general funds of cities.
City CFO John Andrzejewski said Friday the city expects to get about $2 million in fiscal 2020 and again in fiscal 2021 from the online sales tax.
“It’s consistently rising,” Andrzejewski said.
However, Andrzejewski told the council at Thursday’s called meeting that, because of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact, the proposed fiscal 2021 budget has no flexibility.
“It’s a zero-sum budget,” Andrzejewski said. “If you add an expense, you’ve got to cut an expense.”
New Chief School Financial Officer Mandi Jones said Friday that Decatur City Schools had $22 million in reserves as of July 31. This gives the system enough money to cover three months of operating expenses. The school system is required to have at least one month covered in reserves, or about $7.5 million.
Following are the seven mayoral candidates, in reverse alphabetical order, discussing their proposals on the use of online tax revenue, and whether a 25% distribution of the revenue to schools represents a loss to the city. The municipal election is Aug. 25. A runoff, if necessary, would be Oct. 6.
Paul Serwatka
“When families are looking to move to any area, their two foremost concerns are the schools and the crime rate. The quality of schools has a tremendous impact on the desirability of our community and the value of our homes.
"In Alabama, sales tax is the lifeblood of public schools. I see no reason why the disbursement of revenue generated by online sales tax should be any different than revenues generated by brick-and-mortar sales tax. This has become particularly more of an issue as recent months have seen a marked decrease in brick-and-mortar sales, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, while online sales saw a corresponding spike.
“Looking ahead, this shift in revenue will become even more critical to our schools as many economic trends indicate that online sales will likely continue to grow exponentially as corresponding brick-and-mortar sales continue to decline.
“Re-allocating these revenues to our schools will be critical to sustaining our schools' performance while we still look to address the very real and necessary issue of actually increasing our schools’ performance. ...
“CFO John Andrzejewski projected in July that revenues are trending toward a positive or at least a flat ending to fiscal 2020. He added key revenues like sales and use tax, tobacco tax, alcohol and online sales tax show the city is on track to finish ahead of budget by just over $1 million. Considering these numbers and their continued, shared optimism of projected revenues, I don’t see how it could be argued that allowing these funds to pass through to our schools would pose a detriment to our city budget.
“Conversely, I believe ignoring our schools and not allowing these revenues to pass through will have a very definite and very negative impact on our schools, the desirability of our communities and the value of our homes.”
John Moore Sr.
“The school system needs the money. It can never have too much money. I would get together with the superintendent and talk about why they need the money and how they would use the money.
“I would sit down and talk to department heads about what we need to do offset the loss in revenues. We need to do what’s best for the city and quit wasting money.”
Butch Matthews
"The revenues from online sales tax should be distributed just as if it were sales tax from brick and mortar stores.
“Our school system's debt has increased with the addition of our two new high schools, and any way we can help our schools we need to do it.
“I would look into options to replace the $500,000 with the City Council and see if we can come up with a reasonable replacement for the money without placing any additional financial burdens on our citizens and small businesses.”
David Childers
"The online revenue tax has grown this year, so the appropriate percent of tax that the city is due should be collected to the fullest extent. Decatur is heavily reliant on sales tax. We must work with small businesses to expand our brick-and-mortar businesses in addition to the collection of online tax.
“The Decatur city school system is owed the tax that is due to the school system. The original intent of the resolution gives the school system 25% of taxes collected. We need to highly invest in our children's education; they are the future of this great city.
“The city should not need to replace the $500,000 dollars as a loss, because it is not a loss. The money should have never been injected into the budget. The $500,000 is not the city's money, therefore it cannot be counted as a loss when it should have never been added.”
Tab Bowling
“I question if this is really a loss. While we will be contributing 25% of the online sales tax, our sales and use tax receipts are growing and should offset the additional funds invested in our children.
“We’re going to have to raise revenue projections. I expect to see online sales tax revenues will continue to grow as it has every year. We’re also not seeing reductions in our sales and use tax revenues.
"Thank you to our residents for shopping and investing in our local economy.”
James Barnum
“We should use most of the online sales tax to pay for the improvements that we need to see for Decatur, but I do believe some portion could go to the school system to help teachers pay for school and class supplies.
“Now if the money does go to the system and betterment of the city, I don't think it’s a loss of money. It’s more of an investment.
"All the while, the seat of mayor does not have the final say of the city budget and financials. That is made by the City Council and given to the mayor. It's the mayor’s job to oversee how the money is being spent, to a degree.
"As mayor I would have to weigh the expected costs that the budget will be based on, and I intend to go to every department. We would discuss how we can cut spending, where the areas are that need more work and talk with them about what they really need.”
Jonathan Baggs
"Regardless of its source, taxpayers expect a portion of sales tax to go to schools. Calling these monies the 'Simplified Sellers Use Tax' is just a bit of Montgomery obfuscation so that what actually is, in fact, a sales tax, is not considered 'sales tax' where a portion is not mandated toward local schools districts.
“I don’t agree with calling it a $500,000 loss, either. Until 2015, the city didn’t get any of this online money when it became voluntarily collected. Online money didn’t become mandatory until 2019. But now, with brick-and-mortar store sales taxes trending down, especially during a pandemic, and online sales taxes growing, at least 25% should go to the schools.
“A portion of regular sales tax goes to schools. But by calling online sales taxes a 'use tax,' there is no law that directs those monies toward local schools.
“Hoping government will do the right thing and share is naïve. If we really want to attract new residents who judge our schools as point No. 1 in deciding where to live, we need to share with city schools a portion of the tax revenues from online transactions. With such a challenging time as we’re experiencing, I don’t want to shortchange Decatur students because Montgomery can’t decide when a sales tax is or isn’t a 'sales tax.'
“We need to do the right thing until Montgomery fixes this statewide instead of county-by-county lawsuits from politicians who don’t want to give up control of money that should go toward education.
“If Decatur residents are actually serious about moving this city forward, and I believe they are, then supporting this funding is critical.”
Regarding the perceived $500,000 reduction in our city budget if online sales taxes are shared with our schools as they should be, an entire paragraph was omitted from my response. I will share it here:
"Suggesting that allocating a portion of online sales tax revenue to our schools equates to a $500K loss to our city – Begs consideration of the following:
Mayor Bowling proposed a $67.8 Million budget for fiscal year 2020, up from $63.5 Million in fiscal year 2019. Included in this nearly $4 Million dollar increased spending, Mayor Bowling proposed adding EIGHT NEW POSITIONS TO THE CITY PAYROLL with combined annual salaries of $441,355, including a “communications specialist” position with an annual salary of $98,270, and a “historical preservation specialist” at $78,019 annually.
Should these 8 newly created positions be viewed as more of a necessity than our schools?
This is yet another flagrant example of the mis-prioritization of our tax dollars. And, I believe a perfect example of how the nature of bureaucrats is to grow government and protect their bureaucracy rather than seek to actually improve the lives and living conditions of the taxpaying citizens.
