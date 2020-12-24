Food trucks would no longer have to wait for a special event to conduct business in Decatur under a proposal recommended by the Planning Commission this week, and Councilman Carlton McMasters said that change is needed.
However, food trucks would still be limited to private property, Parks and Recreation properties with permission and other locations designated for them by the city.
Food truck owners will also have to buy business licenses, get Health Department approval and submit to its inspections for food ratings. They are required by the Health Department to have a commissary, which is base of operations where they can load and unload, keep food items cold and empty gray water. They also must have a restroom available if they are at a location for more than two hours.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend a zoning amendment to the city ordinance on food trucks after no one showed up or emailed a comment Tuesday afternoon for a public hearing on the issue.
The ordinance change will likely pass the City Council. Four of the five councilmen were at the Planning Commission meeting, and all of them have said they support the changes for food trucks.
“We just need to make it easier for food trucks,” McMasters said.
Only Councilman Billy Jackson didn’t attend, and he is the one council member who has said he opposes any changes that make it easier for food trucks to operate. He has said he is concerned that food trucks will offer competition to established restaurants that are already struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on their business.
The one part of the ordinance changes the Planning Commission didn’t vote on involves a map that will designate sites on public property for food trucks.
It will be up to Police Chief Nate Allen and the City Council to compile the map, but three places discussed are Founders Park, the Morgan County Courthouse park and Morgan County Farmers Market.
The commission did make one change to the proposal before recommending it. After it was mentioned that noise from generators used by the trucks could become an issue, commission members added a paragraph that says food truck owners should be aware of the city’s noise ordinance.
In other business, the Planning Commission approved:
• Pre-zoning 1.6 acres owned by RaceTrac convenience store off Alabama 20 as Manufacturing-1A and recommended the city annex this property. It also recommending annexing 1.67 acres for the store that were recently pre-zoned by the city,
Additionally, the Race Trac company site plan got an OK. It is planning additional diesel pumps, expansion of a canopy, and additional access drives to the existing RaceTrac gas station.
• A site plan for 0.16 of an acre west of 425 East Moulton Street for the Earl Charitable Foundation, which plans to build a clubhouse for its Younglife program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.