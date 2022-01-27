District 3 City Councilman Carlton McMasters is targeting two possible locations for neighborhood parks in his district at an estimated cost of $500,000.
McMasters said the district needs a park or two with playground equipment and landscaping. They would be similar to some of the other small parks in other areas of the city, like Enolam Park near East Acres housing project.
“As big as District 3 is, it’s hard to believe that its only park came with Flint when it annexed into the city,” said McMasters, whose district runs from Point Mallard in Southeast Decatur to Spring Avenue Southwest and includes the Burningtree area in the southeastern corner of the city.
McMasters said he and Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake identified two properties that are either owned by the city or could be acquired at little cost. He said he would like to use about $250,000 for each park out of the city’s unassigned fund balance reserves.
The estimate doesn't include the upkeep costs Parks and Recreation would need for the parks.
One of the properties is 1.5 acres next to Fire Station 8 on Indian Hills Road. McMasters said he’s waiting on an engineer’s report. The land is low and often floods so it will need fill dirt, he said.
McMasters said he wasn’t ready to release where the second property is because Lake is working to see if the city can acquire it. He did say that it’s in the Southwest Decatur portion of his district near Frances Nungester Elementary School.
McMasters has the support of three of the four fellow council members.
“I don’t know if we’ll do two parks, but I could get behind a park in District 3,” Council President Jacob Ladner said.
Councilman Kyle Pike said he could support McMasters’ parks proposal because he’s seen how much people enjoy the parks in his District 2.
“We’re fortunate in District 2 to have multiple parks,” Pike said. “Every time I drive by our parks, I see people using them.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he is behind McMasters’ plan.
“Getting a park for District 3 is something Carlton has been very adamant and very vocal about since taking office,” Pepper said. “Every child needs a merry-go-round and a place to get out and enjoy the outdoors, especially if their home doesn’t have very much outdoor space.”
Councilman Billy Jackson said he opposes McMasters' proposal. He said parks like Etta Freeman Park and Butch Matthews Youth Baseball Field in his District 1 were built with federal Community Development Block Grant funds and addressed a specific need.
“This is not addressing a specific need,” Jackson said. “He just wants a park because he doesn’t have one and the other districts do. This is a want, not a need. He wants a park just so he can say, “‘I got District 3 a park!’”
McMasters said he was surprised by Jackson’s comments. He confirmed that one of the reasons he wants a park in District 3 is that it doesn’t have the parks that the city’s four other districts have.
“Why does every other district have a park and District 3 can’t have one?” McMasters said. “What does Mr. Jackson have against District 3?”
