Meals on Wheels & More provides about 300 hot meals each weekday in Morgan County, but the program is about more than food for residents of the Presbyterian Towers senior living community in Decatur.
"It's very, very valuable for the residents," said Cindy Miller, Presbyterian Towers' service coordinator. "It allows them to maintain independence. There's no way that some of the residents could stay without this service. It's a hot meal. It gives them something to look forward to: People coming in and speaking with them, interaction with the outside world."
Of Presbyterian Towers' 101 residents, 33 currently receive meals from the program. Meals on Wheels & More clients include people who are disabled, elderly and homebound.
To aid in continuing this community effort, The Decatur Daily is accepting financial contributions this month for Meals on Wheels, which has a projected budget for 2020 that is $23,000 less than two years ago. The February appeal for Meals on Wheels raised more than $21,000 in 2019.
Meals are usually delivered between 10:30 a.m. at noon at Presbyterian Towers.
"For some of my residents, that meal is their breakfast and their lunch," Miller said.
"I just appreciate all the hard work that the staff does. ... A lot of our residents would either do without or just not be able to live independently without this service. It's just been a lifesaver for a lot of our residents."
United Way of Morgan County contributes about 45 percent of funding for Meals on Wheels, said Cindy Anderson, director of community services for the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, which oversees Meals on Wheels locally. Other funding comes from businesses, churches, individuals and city and state governments.
Total annual community contributions to the program have decreased in recent years. The program had a budget of about $300,000 in 2018 and dropped to approximately $295,000 in 2019. This year's projected budget is about $277,000.
"I think some of it is just the community as a whole, it seems that giving is down," Anderson said. "I think younger individuals give differently. A lot of times they'd rather volunteer than give financially."
Anderson said in addition to asking for financial support, recruiting more volunteers is always a priority.
"We have approximately 50 (volunteers) for a total month," Anderson said. "A lot of those deliver more than one time and some of those only deliver once every four weeks. We definitely need more volunteers. We do have many that are just getting where it's too physically challenging for them to deliver. So we're always looking to recruit new volunteers, especially if we can find groups that can do it like church groups or Sunday school classes."
Anderson said an advantage to groups volunteering is they have a backup for a deliverer who has a conflict.
"You don't have to try to find another volunteer," Anderson said. "You can just find somebody else on your team that is already familiar with the route and can take care of it for you."
Most routes take an hour or less to complete, she said.
Kitchen manager Shontez Wynn and four part-time workers are on staff at the kitchen, located at 1510 4th Ave. S.E. in Decatur. Anderson said there is a fifth part-time opening to be filled.
The approximate cost to prepare each meal is $3.67.
