The Decatur Daily is publishing financial contributions made to Meals on Wheels during its annual appeal. Contributions this year totaled $26,011. This is the final list of donations that will be published for 2020, but The Daily accepts contributions throughout the year and forwards them to Meals on Wheels. Contributions listed today total $5,500 and include:

Clint Shelton — $200

Donnie & Bonnie Cowan — $200

Anonymous — $2,500

Good Fellowship Class CUMC — $700

Anonymous — $100

Lois Gregory — $200

Terry Wilkinson — $100

Peggy Hughes — $50

Anonymous — $100

CO-ED 10 SS Class Parkview Baptist Church — $100

Wade Weaver — $500

Anonymous — $50

Anonymous — $100

Anonymous — $300

Anonymous — $300

