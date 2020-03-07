The Decatur Daily is publishing financial contributions made to Meals on Wheels during its annual appeal. Contributions this year totaled $26,011. This is the final list of donations that will be published for 2020, but The Daily accepts contributions throughout the year and forwards them to Meals on Wheels. Contributions listed today total $5,500 and include:
Clint Shelton — $200
Donnie & Bonnie Cowan — $200
Anonymous — $2,500
Good Fellowship Class CUMC — $700
Anonymous — $100
Lois Gregory — $200
Terry Wilkinson — $100
Peggy Hughes — $50
Anonymous — $100
CO-ED 10 SS Class Parkview Baptist Church — $100
Wade Weaver — $500
Anonymous — $50
Anonymous — $100
Anonymous — $300
Anonymous — $300
