For Margaret Cottingham, Meals on Wheels & More has become like a second family.
She has developed a friendship not only with volunteer Tony Martin, who delivers her meals, but with kitchen manager Shontez Wynn.
"During COVID we were supposed to put their food in coolers and not have contact with them," Martin said. "Some of the seniors ... still came to the doors to get their plates and she was one of them.
"We would stand there and talk awhile, exchange prayer requests for people and just interact with each other. (She) is very appreciative and is always thinking of other people. You get attached to those (clients) that are like that."
Cottingham, 83, said she appreciates Martin, who is 59.
"He's just as nice as he can be," she said. "His mother's real old and he takes care of her. I love old people myself. I'd always ask him, 'Tony, how's your mother doing?'
"I think sometimes he thinks I'm his mother. Which that's all right because I need to be somebody's mother," she added, laughing. "I don't have any children. I've got a niece that helps me. I helped raise her, so now she's helping me."
Meals on Wheels & More has served Morgan County residents within the Decatur and Hartselle city limits since 1972. The program, staffed largely by volunteers, delivers meals to disabled, elderly and homebound residents. To aid with fundraising efforts The Decatur Daily annually accepts financial contributions in February and early March and publishes the names of contributors who want to be recognized.
Wynn and Cottingham initially met in 1995 through church and later reconnected.
"We used to ride the bus to church together at Decatur Christian Fellowship," Wynn recalled. "Unfortunately, I lost contact with her over the years."
That changed after Wynn began working with Meals on Wheels in 2018.
"Miss Cottingham and I regained contact by her receiving services from our program," Wynn explained. "She is one of the grateful recipients that we serve. She calls me often updating me with things that have been put in the paper about our program."
Cottingham said Wynn is dedicated to Meals on Wheels.
"She is just wonderful," Cottingham said of Wynn. "Treats everybody the same."
Martin provided an example of Cottingham's show of gratitude.
"She put an ad in The Decatur Daily thanking Shontez Wynn ... for her service to all of the Meals on Wheels clients, praising (Wynn) for her dedication and great meals," Martin said. "(Cottingham) says thank you for her meals and comments on how good they taste."
Wynn uses the feedback that Cottingham and other clients provide.
"She ... calls to give great compliments of the meals," Wynn said. "She really loves the vegetable soup and ham sandwiches we serve. That helps me to try to provide some of the foods on the menu when the recipients like Miss Cottingham call and share how well they loved their meals. I'm very thankful for Miss Cottingham and being able to serve her needs as well as our friendship through the Meals on Wheels program."
Meals on Wheels is seeking volunteers to assist in the kitchen, located at 1510 Fourth Ave. S.E. in Decatur, or deliver meals. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Wynn at 256-351-6850, 256-565-3386 or shontez.wynn@capna.org.
Wynn said Meals on Wheels also needs donations of Styrofoam coolers with dimensions she can provide.
