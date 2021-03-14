Contributions made to Meals on Wheels during The Decatur Daily appeal this year totaled $33,056, including the additional $2,838 below.
Ronald and Deborah Verstraete — $100
Hartselle FUMC Haynes SS Class — $100
Bobby and Brenda Halbrooks — $100
West Hartselle Baptist Church Emma SS Class — $38
Romadene Thornton — $25
Tony and Jennifer Looney — $200
Phyllis Rommens in memory of Roger Rommens — $25
Edward and Frances Campbell — $100
Anonymous — $100
Chapel Hill UMC — $1,000
Chapel Hill UMC — $500
Billy and Freida Warden in memory of Bud and Occie Cole — $100
Pat Smithson — $100
Anonymous in honor of Batty and Sam Janis and the other MOW volunteers — $50
Anonymous in memory of Roger Dunagan and Vernon Lane — $200
Gloria Bynum — $100
