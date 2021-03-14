Contributions made to Meals on Wheels during The Decatur Daily appeal this year totaled $33,056, including the additional $2,838 below. 

Ronald and Deborah Verstraete — $100

Hartselle FUMC Haynes SS Class — $100

Bobby and Brenda Halbrooks — $100

West Hartselle Baptist Church Emma SS Class — $38

Romadene Thornton — $25

Tony and Jennifer Looney — $200

Phyllis Rommens in memory of Roger Rommens — $25

Edward and Frances Campbell — $100

Anonymous — $100

Chapel Hill UMC — $1,000

Chapel Hill UMC — $500

Billy and Freida Warden in memory of Bud and Occie Cole — $100

Pat Smithson — $100

Anonymous in honor of Batty and Sam Janis and the other MOW volunteers — $50

Anonymous in memory of Roger Dunagan and Vernon Lane — $200

Gloria Bynum — $100

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.