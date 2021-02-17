While working for 10 years in nursing, Stephen Harris, 64, provided care for others.
When his parents required assistance in their later years, Harris dedicated himself to meeting their needs as well. Meals on Wheels & More aided him in that effort.
He never foresaw needing the Meals on Wheels & More service himself, but he did and is thankful the program was there.
"I could not have done it without them," he said. "While I live in a very nice neighborhood, you never know when you'll need them."
To help Meals on Wheels & More of Morgan County serve local residents, The Daily is accepting financial contributions this month for the program, which is operated by the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama. The program provides a meal and care package each Wednesday to 254 disabled, elderly and homebound Morgan County residents.
Harris turned to Meals on Wheels after the first of six hip surgeries he had from October 2019 to August 2020.
"They were going to help me a couple of weeks," Harris said.
That initial need changed after more surgeries.
"A couple of weeks turned into a month," he said. "It's turned into a year. People need to support (Meals on Wheels) because you never know when you or your family (will need assistance).
"They didn't say, 'hey, your time's up' or anything. It was like 'as long as you need us we're here.' ... They have been the most helpful and most resourceful, and if they didn't know it or couldn't help me, they tried to send me to someone who could."
Harris said the volunteers who deliver the meals each week are attentive.
"Couldn't be nicer," Harris said. "(Asked) did I need anything. Complimented me on my house. (The fact that) they take their time to do it is what impressed me. And at a time of the COVID-19 virus ... (the volunteers) put it on the line every day. I ... just try to show my appreciation any way."
Harris emphasized the importance of supporting programs such as Meals on Wheels.
"If you give $10 or $10,000, it stays in our community," he said.
Meals on Wheels proved to be an option for Patricia Dehart, 76, about four years ago.
"I became a widow and was homebound," Dehart said.
For Dehart, the volunteers' arrival each delivery is a welcome sight.
"It's great because sometimes they're actually the only ones that I see," Dehart said. "It's real important for me to ... balance out my life."
The reduction of meal deliveries from five days per week to once per week because of the pandemic has been challenging. "That makes it hard on me, particularly since I'm not able to get out," she said.
The care packages with each weekly delivery contain items that meal recipients can easily prepare or heat up — soup, crackers, oatmeal, fruit bars/cups, Vienna sausages, peanut butter, jelly, fresh fruit and vegetables.
Betty Clark, 71, said she applied for Meals on Wheels about three years ago when a doctor recommended the program to her after a surgery.
"It's the world to me and they are so good," Clark said. "The delivery people are so wonderful. I don't know what I'd do if I didn't have them."
As with Dehart, Clark has had to adjust the getting fewer meals each week.
"It's kind of difficult but I'm grateful for it so I'm not complaining," Clark said. "I'm thankful for the people who deliver it because I'm shut in. ... Sometimes that's my only communication with the outside world. And I need the meals because I wouldn't eat right if I didn't have them."
Wilma Johnson, 77, learned about Meals on Wheels about three or four years ago through NARCOG and said she enjoys getting a copy of The Decatur Daily with each meal.
"I had Decatur Daily subscriptions as long as I could afford to pay for them, but I couldn't afford it any more on just my Social Security check," Johnson said. "I get the Wednesday (paper from) Meals on Wheels now. I really appreciate that so much."
Developing relationships with the volunteers during meal deliveries has been a benefit for Johnson, too.
"One thing I appreciate is when I put my box out on Wednesday, the volunteers that come around where I am have been the same ones for a while," Johnson said "They always ... stop somewhere where they can see ... so that they know that I get my box OK and get it in. That makes a big difference because sometimes I just struggle with trying to get that big box in."
