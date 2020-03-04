Many volunteers who deliver for Meals on Wheels & More in Morgan County say they continue to serve the program because it provides them fulfillment as they build relationships with clients.
Larry Chapman, 73, said he looks forward each week to spending time with meal recipients.
"I think it's very worthwhile," Chapman said. "It's more than just delivering meals. It's making friends and checking on people."
The Decatur Daily has conducted its annual appeal for Meals on Wheels since Feb. 1. Friday is the deadline to contribute financially to the program and be included in a published list of donors, but the newspaper accepts contributions throughout the year and forwards them to Meals on Wheels.
In addition to needing financial support, Meals on Wheels is seeking volunteers as it provides about 300 hot meals each weekday in Morgan County. Cindy Anderson, director of community services for the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, which oversees Meals on Wheels locally, said the program has about 50 volunteers per month.
"A lot of those deliver more than one time and some of those only deliver once every four weeks," Anderson said. "We definitely need more volunteers. We do have many that are just getting where it's too physically challenging for them to deliver. So we're always looking to recruit new volunteers, especially if we can find groups that can do it like church groups or Sunday school classes."
Groups make it easier for volunteers to substitute for one another when scheduling conflicts arise.
Chapman worked for the Alabama Department of Mental Health at the now-closed North Alabama Regional Hospital until his retirement in 1998.
"I probably started a couple of years after that," Chapman said. "It was through my church, First Baptist here in Decatur. They have several different people involved in delivering on Thursdays of each week. It kind of rotates around probably about five, six people and I got involved there."
With the ongoing need for volunteers, Chapman was able to expand his participation.
"I still do it for our church, and then I do it as an individual on other days," he said. "They're always looking for help, drivers and people to deliver, and I'd heard they were looking for certain days so I told them I'd be glad to do it."
Chapman said the relationships with clients have been a major reason he continues to dedicate time to Meals on Wheels.
"I think the main thing is ... you meet some really good people," Chapman said. "As you deliver and do this over a period of time ... it's like you know them personally, more than someone you're delivering to. It's fun just to open up to one another.
"When you come to visit them, they're really visiting you, too. Sometimes you need to help them out in certain ways, and you're always glad to do that. They may need a little something moved or picked up or rearranged."
Battle Hamilton's Meals on Wheels experiences have evolved into a lifelong journey. She and friend Lou Underwood began delivering meals as a team "several decades" ago.
"Neither one of us really know how long ago it was," Hamilton, 84, said. "We were young then. We just have grown to love the people. We had different routes. We've been from Northwest to Southwest (Decatur). It's just something that means a lot to us. We've made lot of good friends. We look forward to it every Monday when we do it, because we love doing it."
Roxie Gregg, 69, has not been involved with the program as long as Chapman, Hamilton and Underwood, but the opportunity has been years in the making.
"I had been wanting to do it for a long time after I retired," said Gregg, who retired in 2010 from General Electric. "So finally I made my mind up. I love it. I have 14 people that I deliver to. I not only just deliver meals; I also fix meals for them. I just enjoy talking to them. And I think most of them don't have any visitors."
Gregg, who delivers meals on Mondays and Fridays, emphasized the value of giving.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Anderson at canderson@capna.org or 256-260-3103.
