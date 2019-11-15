A state medical examiner testified Thursday in the capital murder trial of Cedric Cowan that one of the victims in the 2015 slayings had five gunshot wounds and the other was shot once in the head.
Dr. Valerie Green, of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville, said the cause of death of Antonio Hernandez-Lopez was multiple gunshot wounds.
One bullet entered his chest by the left nipple and perforated his heart, struck his diaphragm and the right lobe of his liver and exited on the right side of his chest, according to Green.
“(The gunshot wound to the chest) would be considered the most lethal,” since it struck several significant organs, Green said. “It would not be survivable.”
Hernandez-Lopez, 27, was shot in the carport of his Albert Street home on May 15, 2015, and his body was taken to the Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. Green said she examined both victims on May 18.
Cowan is one of four defendants, including his older brother, Joseph, charged in several robberies and the shooting deaths of Joshua Davis, 25, at Wilson Morgan Park and Hernandez-Lopez over a period of several days in May 2015. Cowan is the only defendant who has not been sentenced in the case.
Testimony continues today in the fourth day of the trial.
Green’s testimony showed that Hernandez-Lopez's other gunshot wounds were in the scrotum, with the bullet lodging in the soft tissue of the abdominal wall; in the back left thigh, with the bullet lodging in the abdomen; and in the inner left thigh and outer left thigh near the knee, with those bullets lodging in the soft tissue and muscles of the left thigh.
Four of the bullets were recovered at the Huntsville lab, she said.
The cause of Davis’ death was a gunshot wound to the head, Green said in her testimony.
Soot found inside the gunshot wound and a circular abrasion on the skin around the entrance wound indicated this was “a hard contact wound,” Green said. “The barrel of the gun had been placed against the scalp or skin.”
This particular wound “I would deem to be fatal fairly quickly because of the damage to his brain,” said Green, a forensic pathologist.
The bullet split into multiple pieces, she said, and the fragments were recovered.
Green’s examination showed Davis had a dislocated clavicle, or collarbone, with some bleeding behind the collarbone.
Davis had abrasions on the lower extremities in various stages of healing, she said, and her examination also found some scars on his forearms and forehead.
She also found what she classified as minor blunt force injuries, including abrasions and bruises on his face and a laceration on his right eyelid. “Some of those could be attributed to the gunshot wound,” she said, on cross examination by Brent Burney, one of Cowan’s attorneys.
Burney asked if it appeared Davis had a history of injuries.
“He did have the presence of some injuries,” she said.
Asked if the dislocated clavicle was an acute injury, she responded, "I would not be able to say." She said she found no external injury over the clavicle area.
In other testimony, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn, who responded to Wilson Morgan Park the morning of May 16, said he found Davis face down in the pavilion, and his injury “appeared to be to the right side of his head.”
As jurors viewed photographs of the Davis crime scene, Chunn testified that the placards set up on the pavilion floor marked two unfired .22 rounds, which were bent and had abrasions on the lead, and a spent or fired .380-caliber round above Davis’ head.
