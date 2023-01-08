A memorial to a Chestnut Grove Elementary pre-kindergarten student killed in a drive-by shooting will provide other children with access to books after a tiny library was erected Friday.
Mychal “MJ” Moultry Jr. was killed while on a trip to see family in Chicago in September 2021. He was 4 years old.
Chestnut Grove Elementary built a rock pond and classmates created a memorial for him, but Friday an extra memorial was added — a “Village Library,” a free repository for people to leave children’s books so that kids can take them to read.
The dedication of the Village Library honoring MJ involved his family, Chestnut Grove teachers and staff and Village Library creators gathering to put the first books into the little library.
The Village Library box is on the Chestnut Grove campus and sits next to MJ's memorial in the rock garden. It is 12 inches wide and 18 inches tall, and features a portrait of MJ behind the newly donated books.
The creator of Decatur’s Village Libraries, Kurtistyne White, said she was focused on giving children reading materials, but Friday’s memorial dedication was emotionally difficult.
“It’s very bittersweet,” she said. “We’ve done several libraries, and the majority are in memorial of someone.”
There are seven Village Libraries across Decatur, with two more currently being made, White said.
More of the libraries will be established before the end of the month, White said.
The first was dedicated to White’s mother, who encouraged her to read.
She said she wanted to focus on giving children who may not have access to books while in school a chance to read outside of the classroom.
“This is a labor of love I have for books and making sure every child has an opportunity to have books at home,” she said.
Those who wish to donate books can simply add them to the Village Libraries, but at Chestnut Grove Elementary, donations should be left at the front office.
MJ’s mother, Angela Gregg, 33, said she appreciated the outpouring of love from the community for her late son.
“The easiest thing for me to say is I’m doing my best, but I’m blessed,” she said. “It’s not easy to get up every day, but when I have people honoring him and the community coming together, that’s the best.”
She said the Village Library, featuring MJ’s smiling face behind a row of books, was a great way to memorialize her son at his school.
“With having this library, it’s a very unique way to honor MJ," she said. "I’m really proud of what they’ve been able to do here.”
She said MJ loved the show “Little Einsteins” and the “Cars” movie franchise. She said MJ enjoyed books, but especially any books with cars in them —however, she most enjoyed reading him “Love You Forever,” the classic children’s book by Robert Munsch.
She said MJ was incredibly smart and vivacious for his age.
“He wasn’t your average 4-year-old. He was very advanced.” she said. “He was very well-mannered, very respectful, very energetic.
“Everybody would want a son like MJ.”
MJ’s uncle, Jamie Gregg, agreed MJ was an enjoyable child.
“He just brought a different energy. He was so energetic, smart, and out of this world,” he said.
He said the family appreciated the support Decatur offered them.
“I feel really grateful and appreciative to the people who really care what happened,” he said.
Angela Gregg said Chicago police have identified no suspects in her son’s death.
