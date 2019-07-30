Two robbery suspects were apprehended in Lawrence County and returned to Decatur after a chase Friday, authorities said.
Decatur police said Timothy Trace Boyd, 16, and Chase O’Bryan McDaniel, 20, no addresses given, were charged with first-degree robbery and transported to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. Decatur police said Boyd was charged as an adult.
A police report said Decatur police were dispatched to Fifth Street Northwest in reference to a robbery about 3 p.m. Friday. The robbery victim gave authorities a description of the two suspects.
Moulton police located the suspects and Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies helped detain the two men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.