The man charged with capital murder in the 2015 shooting and beating death of his ex-wife, the owner of Corner Bakery and Eatery, has been ordered to submit to a mental evaluation.
Roger Dale Stevens, now 67, allegedly pursued Kay Letson Stevens, then 62, into the Southeast Decatur bakery on Nov. 14, 2015, two days after their divorce was finalized.
Roger Stevens is in the Morgan County Jail without bond, where he has remained for the almost four years since his arrest after a standoff the day of the shooting.
In an order this month, Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell ordered that Roger Stevens be evaluated on an outpatient basis by a psychologist or psychiatrist working with the state Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation.
Howell ordered that the examining psychiatrist or psychologist issue a report advising whether Stevens was suffering from a mental disease or defect or other psychiatric order at the time of the offense, and whether Stevens “is able to understand the nature and object of the proceedings against him and to assist in his defense in a reasonable and rational manner.”
If Stevens is mentally incompetent to stand trial now, the order continued, the report should also outline the type of treatment required for him to attain competency, where that treatment should take place, and whether it can be on an outpatient basis.
Howell’s order came in response to an Oct. 7 motion by Assistant District Attorney Paul Matthews II, who did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday, asking for a mental evaluation “to determine the competence of the defendant to stand trial and his mental state at the time of the offense.”
The motion, in turn, was a response to Stevens’ Aug. 16 arraignment on a superseding indictment charging him with additional counts of capital murder for his ex-wife’s death. According to Howell’s arraignment order, Stevens pleaded “not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or mental defect.”
The superseding indictment was filed in June, more than three years after the original indictment. The main difference between the most recent indictment and the original one is that it includes charges alleging both that Stevens killed his ex-wife by shooting her with a pistol and that he killed her by inflicting blunt force trauma to her head. The original indictment made no reference to blunt force trauma.
At a 2015 preliminary hearing, George Silvestri, now a lieutenant with Decatur police, testified a pathologist told him Stevens died from the gunshots and blunt force trauma to her head. Silvestri said a witness told police that Roger Stevens “was beating her head on the concrete curb” outside the bakery.
Capital murder, which is punishable by either the death penalty or life in prison without parole, is carefully defined under Alabama law. An intentional killing that constitutes murder does not necessarily constitute capital murder. The murder must meet one of 20 circumstances, ranging from murder during the commission of a kidnapping to murder of a child.
District Attorney Scott Anderson in 2017 filed a notice with the court stating that “in the event that he is convicted of a capital offense in the case the State of Alabama will not seek the death penalty as punishment.”
One of the circumstances that elevates a homicide to capital murder is if the killing took place during the commission of a burglary. Four of the counts in the superseding indictment allege Stevens was committing a burglary by unlawfully entering or attempting to enter the bakery when he killed her, either by shooting her or by inflicting blunt force trauma.
Kelley's Law
Another circumstance that elevates a homicide to capital murder is a “murder by the defendant where a court had issued a protective order for the victim, against the defendant.”
This first became an element of capital murder a year before Kay Stevens’ death with the Legislature’s passage of “Kelley’s Law,” named after a woman murdered in Marshall County by her estranged husband in 2000, shortly after she obtained a restraining order against him. He was sentenced to life in prison but, because violating the protection order did not then trigger the capital murder law, he was eligible for parole.
The remaining two counts in the superseding indictment against Roger Stevens allege such a protective order was in place when he killed Kay Stevens, with one count alleging the death was by blunt force trauma and the other alleging she was shot to death.
In October 2014, Kay Stevens sought a protection order against her husband after he twice came to the bakery, throwing black paint at the wall one time and saying, "I'll kill you if I ever see you with another man," the second time. Her petition asked the court to prevent Roger Stevens from contacting her at home or at work. It also asked that he be ordered to surrender all firearms. Howell denied the petition because the alleged actions were "not a definition of abuse."
The final decree of divorce, however, issued two days before the shooting and signed by former Morgan County Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson, includes a standard “mutual restraining order” that prohibited either party from any actions “reasonably likely to harass, threaten, coerce, intimidate” or otherwise disturb the other party.
Last month, Roger Stevens' attorneys Ronald Smith and Nick Heatherly filed a motion to dismiss the charges due to a lack of a speedy trial, in violation of the state and U.S. constitutions. "(Forty-seven) months after his arrest, it is clear that ... the defendant has been denied his right to a speedy trial," the lawyers argued, asserting that the state constitution contemplates a maximum delay of nine months.
Also last month, Stevens' attorneys filed a motion requesting that they and a private investigator be permitted to inspect the scene of the crime. Neither lawyer returned calls Wednesday.
A hearing on these and other defense motions is scheduled for Dec. 13. A jury trial in the case is scheduled for April 13, assuming Howell finds Stevens competent to stand trial after the mental evaluation.
Kay Stevens co-owned the bakery then located at Somerville Road and Eighth Street Southeast with her sister, Brenda Suggs. In a September 2016 affidavit, Silvestri said the sisters had agreed Suggs would take her sister's car to the bank so Roger Stevens would not realize his ex-wife was in the bakery. Suggs was leaving the bakery when she saw Roger Stevens pull up.
“She stopped with him and asked what he was doing,” Silvestri wrote. “Brenda states that Roger held up a large handgun and told her that Kay had ‘gotten everything in the divorce. I’m gonna kill her.’ ”
He then saw his ex-wife in the doorway of the bakery and pursued her into the store, firing multiple shots, Silvestri said.
About two hours before her death, Kay Stevens texted a friend, according to court documents.
“Roger called me last night,” the text said. “He described me with his unflattering adjectives and said he was going to kill me.”
