Shawn L. Metzgar of Decatur prepared to serve his country while attending Auburn University.
Metzgar was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army on April 30 and graduated summa cum laude with a finance degree from Auburn the next day. He then began training for his military service at nearby Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia.
Metzgar was cadet battalion commander in Auburn’s Army ROTC unit and received the William F. Nichols Most Outstanding Cadet Award. He has completed the Army sapper program for combat engineers and air assault training.
He was a 2017 graduate of Decatur Heritage Christian Academy.
