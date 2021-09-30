Decatur’s only microbrewery, Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co., is changing owners this week.
Co-owner Henry “Trey” Atwood said today that he is finalizing the sale of the brewery at the corner of East Moulton Street and First Avenue Northeast to David South of Sparks Energy, of Danville.
Atwood, who owns the brewery with his wife Erin, said the sale is expected to close on Friday.
The Atwoods opened the microbrewery in 2018. It struggled financially during the coronavirus pandemic, and he announced a planned closure in October 2020. However, someone stepped up to provide funding to keep the business open in late October.
Trey Atwood said he doesn’t have the money to continue operations so he’s selling to South.
