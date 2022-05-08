A look of panic appeared on the face of Decatur Middle student Aoney Clara as water started leaking into her raft floating in the Aquadome pool Friday.
Participating in the culmination of a project for gifted students, Clara calmed herself and worked with teammate Keily Mayo to paddle to the finish line without sinking.
“We were panicking, but I feel like we did great,” Clara said.
A seventh grader, Clara and her team finished third overall and won another award for best team uniforms. Her team, The Abejas, faced 10 other teams that consisted of students from the gifted programs at Austin Middle and Decatur Middle.
Rafts went one at a time from the shallow end of the city's indoor swimming pool to the deep end and back. Teams had to make the trip without falling off or their raft sinking.
The Abejas — Spanish for bees — built their raft, Bee You, in almost seven days and went with a bumblebee theme. Their yellow wooden raft with black stripes painted along the edges had pool noodles and Styrofoam attached underneath to help the vessel float.
Clara said she and Mayo had to shift their weight on their raft when they realized they were in danger of sinking as they neared the finish line. They both wore yellow shirts with black stripes and had bee antennae on their heads.
Clara said she believed their raft stood apart from other rafts during the races because of the way it was constructed.
“We evened it out well at the bottom, and I’m not trying to offend anyone else, but I felt like some (rafts) were not evened out right,” Clara said.
Each team was given a $50 budget to build its raft and design its own logo and uniforms. Teams were not allowed to practice with their rafts before Friday's challenge, so Friday's event marked the first time the rafts were ever put on water.
Go Go Water Rangers from Austin Middle spent only $6 on its raft and used an old refrigerator donated from GE Appliances on Point Mallard Drive Southeast for the raft’s body. The rest of their raft was made from materials the students recycled themselves.
“There’s some Styrofoam underneath there and we got some (pool) noodles on the side so it doesn’t tip over,” said Austin Middle student Keirin Lopez.
Unfortunately, the Water Rangers could not venture out farther than the starting line without tipping over.
“It would have been smart if we would have put the foam on the sides and not on the bottom,” said Austin Middle student Christian Breedlove.
Second prize went to Dance Moms Elite Teams from Decatur Middle. The top prize went to an Austin Middle team called The Kraken, and all of its team members were referred to by mythological names such as Zeus and Pegasus. Price Wright said they believed the nautical Kraken to be intimidating and had a message for the other teams before the race.
“In mythology, the Kraken destroyed other ships in the ocean, and I feel like we’re going to destroy the other rafts in this competition,” Wright said.
Wright’s message turned into a sort of prophecy as several students fell out of their rafts or their rafts sank while his raft sailed safely around the perimeter of the pool.
In addition to having to stay afloat, teams were graded on how well their craft was constructed, their flag, logo, and costume designs, and their digital or electronic notebook which documented the process.
The races were canceled in 2021 and 2020 because of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.