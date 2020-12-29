Decatur Youth Services is holding an essay contest in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The contest is open to students in sixth grade through 12th grades in Decatur City Schools.
Essays based on the theme "A Letter to Dr. King" should be 500 words or less and be sent to Kurtistyne White at kwhite@decatur-al.gov or dropped off at DYS, 1202 Fifth Ave. S.W.
Winners will be announced Jan. 18 and a ceremony will take place Jan. 19. For more information, contact White at 256-445-0633 or Tatiana Lucas at 256-654-1179.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.