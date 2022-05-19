A Modaus Road Southwest development's site plan for 432 homes, including 180 town homes, advanced to the Planning Commission for possible approval next week after it was rezoned this week.
The City Council unanimously approved rezoning 80.86 acres along Modaus Road, across from Jack Allen Sports Complex, from agricultural to R-5, single-family residential patio homes, and R-6, multi-family town homes.
Deluxeton Development LLC, of Roswell, Georgia, has named the development Quinn Oaks Farm, said Nathan Tomberlin, an engineer with Decatur's Pugh Wright McAnally who is working on the project.
City Planner Lee Terry told the city’s technical review committee on Tuesday that council approval of the zoning change had been the only item keeping the city’s approval process for the development from moving forward.
The committee, which includes representatives of city departments and the city’s two utilities, Decatur Utilities and Joe Wheeler EMC, tells engineers, developers and contractors what changes are needed to meet city code while also making improvement suggestions.
Tomberlin said one adjustment he is still working on with the subdivision site plan involves a 4-foot drop on the west end of the property. The area is connected to Clarke Springs and it floods because the property has a wide dip that allows water to spread out after a heavy rain.
“There’s no defined channel so we would need to make it a ditch,” Tomberlin said.
However, Tomberlin said he’s not sure if the area is protected so any work in this area could require U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval.
Rob Wilson, of the local watchdog group 1DUCK (OneDecatur United Citizens Kaizen), told the council Monday that his group would like the city to make sure that adequate sidewalks are included along Modaus Road in front of the development.
Wilson said the sidewalks should to be at least 5 feet wide and need to have Americans with Disabilities Act compliant ramps.
Councilman Jacob Ladner said Wilson “has a valid point” about the sidewalks.
City Grants Administrator Allen Stover pointed out the city has a multi-use bicycle/walking trail along Modaus Road from Austin Middle School to Austin High School.
In 2017, the city received a $333,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Set-aside Program that required an $83,000 city match for the trail.
The city is planning to widen Modaus Road because of the development that’s taking place along the road, and Stover said the grant would require the road improvements to include a bicycle/walking trail.
Stover said they would like to extend the trail to Old Moulton Road and connect it with the Bunny Lane trail as the city continues to expand the Bill Sims Bike Trail.
Andrea Hoffmeier Wilson, a 1DUCK leader, has been advocating for the city to have a tree ordinance. She told the council she understands that the city will lose some trees to the Quinn Oaks Farm development, but there are a couple of stands of hardwood trees that she would like to be saved if possible.
Hoffmeier Wilson said she would also like to see the subdivision developer provide landscaping along Modaus Road.
Tomberlin told the technical review committee that the developer is planning a 50-foot right of way (from the existing center lane of the road) with streetscape. He said some of the topsoil that will be removed as part of the subdivision construction will be used in the streetscape.
“I know the developer wants to dress it (the front of the development) by providing landscaping and a common area at the entrance,” Tomberlin said.
The Planning Commission’s monthly meeting is Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Decatur City Hall.
