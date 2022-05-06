A monument of shiny black marble with a gold star honoring the families of servicemen and women from Morgan County who sacrificed their lives while serving in the military will soon be installed at Founders Park near the Old State Bank Building.
Morgan County Gold Star Families, with the support of the Woody Williams Foundation, received Decatur City Council approval this week to install a Gold Star Families Memorial monument in the northeast corner of the park.
Heather Collins is leading the effort to raise the money and install the monument near the corner of Canal Street Southeast and Wilson Street/Alabama 20. She estimated 172 men and women from Morgan County have lost their lives while defending the country.
“We just want a really nice place where people can spend a minute reflecting on their sacrifice,” Collins said.
Gold Star Families is a nonprofit organization made up of family members of those who died while serving in the U.S. military. She said her estimate for the number of Morgan County residents who have died in the military expands as she gets new information.
“Just the other day, I found out about one who moved away and I didn’t know about,” Collins said. “He went to St. Ann’s (Catholic School) and Decatur High School. He was buried in Arlington Cemetery.”
Collins said the monument will also honor anyone who served in uniform, including first responders.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the city will help install the cement foundation for the statue. He said the cost will be nominal and mainly involve labor.
“I think this will be something great for our community,” Lake said. “It’s a beautiful monument. We couldn’t ask for any better representation of those who died defending our nation.”
Collins said they’ve ordered the monument, which will be 13 feet wide and 7 feet tall, but they’re still raising money for the purchase.
The presentation to the City Council depicted a monument example with the silhouette of a saluting soldier and the words, "Gold Star Families Memorial Monument: A tribute to Gold Star families and relatives who sacrificed a loved one for freedom" on one side. On the other side, according to the presentation, will be etched pictures specific to Morgan County.
The organization will be working with architect John Godwin on its placement in Founders Park.
“We want to do a plaza around it to complement the park,” Collins said. “Just like the entrance, we want to use nice circular bricks around it.”
She said fundraising for the monument and the plaza will be separate.
Lake said the monument will also serve as a buffer to traffic noise, benefiting the park and the amphitheater. He said the city will extend that buffer with landscaping along the north end of the park.
The Gold Star Families Memorial program was founded by Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel “Woody" Williams to remember those families who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
The Woody Williams Foundation has installed 94 Gold Star Families Memorial monuments in all 50 states, with 79 in progress. A memorial was installed last fall at the Huntsville-Madison County Veterans Memorial on Monroe Street.
For more information or to contribute, go to woodywilliams.org/monuments/morgan-cty-al.html.
