Beekeeping can be a sweet hobby as long as a few rules are followed on the approach or at the hive, said local beekeeper Mark Moody.
Moody, who raises the bees at his Spring Avenue Southwest home, said bees are different from wasps and yellow jackets. They’re more docile so they don’t attack someone who just comes close to their hive, he said.
“You can walk to bees and watch them. Don’t swat at them, and don’t stand in their flight zone that’s like a runway at an airport,” Moody said. “You have to approach their box from the side so they will not bite you.”
He also warned against wearing dark colors like black near a beehive “because their DNA tells them you are a bear.”
A Decatur native, Moody began beekeeping about five years ago. He said his aunt and uncle, Joyce and Don Rojem, gave him the idea of getting into beekeeping because they had bee hives.
Moody said he spent about $500 to get into the hobby. This included buying bees and a queen for each box, hives, wax, tools and beekeeper clothing.
He said he typically has between five and 10 hives. He only had five hives entering this winter but, unfortunately, three died.
“I have to make sure to keep the boxes where the ants can’t get to the hives,” Moody said. “I also have to keep it clean so the moss doesn’t grow in the boxes.”
During the winter, the bees hibernate in their hive and box. They feed on the honey through the cold months, so Moody said he has to be careful with how much honey he collects.
If necessary, he mixes up a water and sugar solution for them to feed on during the winter.
They rebuild their hives in the early spring and Moody said he can harvest the honey in the late spring, although the bees occasionally make honey in the fall.
Moody said he tends to plant a number of different flowers, like lemon mist and rosmarinus, while letting clover bloom.
“As far I as I know, honey never goes bad,” Moody said. “Sometimes it crystalizes, but I can heat it up in the microwave and it’s fine. Honey can sit for a long, long time.”
Moody said he collects between 5 and 10 gallons of honey each year. The MarMac Real Estate broker said he takes his yearly collection to his office on Central Parkway.
MarMac employees Dana Pierce and Teresa Glenn then help him pour the honey into small bottles that Moody uses as Christmas presents for his agents or thank you gifts for his customers.
“I don’t do it to sell the honey,” Moody said. “Most of the time I just give it away.”
Glenn estimated they filled about 400 three-ounce bottles this past year using containers with spouts.
“It’s not messy because of the spouts, but honey is very thick so it’s slow,” she said.
Glenn said Moody was able to do spring and fall collections and she could tell a difference.
“The spring honey is brighter like a yellow gold while the fall honey is a deeper, dark gold,” Glenn said. “But the taste wasn’t any different.”
She said the locally produced honey is better than the store-bought honey in taste and health benefits. Glenn pointed out that local honey helps with allergies because it’s produced locally and “it’s really good on a hot butter biscuit.”
