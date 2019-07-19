Moon Memories

• "I hosted a moon party to celebrate the moonwalk. We kept waiting and waiting, and it kept getting later and later and later. I had several of my co-workers over, and we thought we were going to have to go to bed without seeing it because we had to go to work the next day. But, finally, it happened. It was a very memorable occasion." — Carolyn Stair, of Decatur.
• "We worked at the Kennedy Space Center from 1967 to 1970. Malcolm worked for Boeing on ground support equipment for the Saturn V rocket and the Launch Umbilical Tower. We saw many launches, including, of course, the Apollo 11. Malcolm was standing outside the Launch Control Center about a mile from the launch site. Faye, who worked for Federal Electric, was also on the Cape but farther away. Blast off of a Saturn V rocket is extreme, thunder cracking, ground shaking, skin crawling. We, of course, watched the landing on our little, snowy black-and-white TV." — Malcolm and Faye Pyatt, of Decatur.
— Catherine Godbey
