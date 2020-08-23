The City Council finally settled on a new Decatur Youth Services director Friday, but the vote didn’t pass without another angry exchange between Councilman Billy Jackson and Mayor Tab Bowling.
The City Council voted 4-0 in a called meeting to make a contingent offer to former DYS employee Brandon Watkins. Councilman Chuck Ard was absent.
The council also set a called meeting for 9 a.m. Thursday to interview Division Chief Tracy Thornton and Fire Marshal Jason Jones for fire chief. The council has agreed that Thornton is the likely choice, but they want to interview Thornton and Jones before finalizing the decision.
Mayor Tab Bowling spoke up before the Friday vote about his displeasure that the council wasn’t offering the Youth Services director’s job to Lemzel Johnson.
Johnson was hired last year as DYS lead programs coordinator on an expectation that he would become retiring Director Bruce Jones’ successor. Jones retired in January, and the council decided to seek applications. Johnson has been serving as interim director since March.
“It’s clear the council doesn’t want Mr. Johnson, but I still think he’s the best candidate,” Bowling said. “It’s a sad thing that he’s not continuing in the position.”
“It’s clear to me that, looking at the resumes, he (Johnson) is not the best candidate,” Councilman Billy Jackson responded.
“This is a mistake, too,” Bowling said.
Jackson said the selection process would have worked “if you (Bowling) hadn’t played politics, and that’s what you did.”
Jackson accused the mayor in March of “low-balling” initial choice Richard Collie during salary negotiations with the goal of giving the job to Johnson. Collie turned down the city three times before deciding to remain in his Athens State University job.
The council in May also voted on promoting Johnson as director, but the motion failed to receive a council majority.
“Mr. Watkins and Mr. Collie both have backgrounds that make them a better fit for the department,” Jackson said Friday. “I don’t think Mr. Johnson is qualified for the job.”
“I don’t think you’re being fair to Mr. Johnson,” Bowling responded.
At that point, Council President Paige Bibbee cut off the back and forth between the mayor and Jackson but added the whole search process “has been a shame and disgrace.”
On Aug. 13, Bibbee and the council reopened the application process for seven days after Watkins and Murphy Brown told her they were discouraged from initially applying because Johnson already had the job. Watkins declined to say Friday who discouraged him from applying.
The council went ahead and interviewed Watkins and Brown on Aug. 13. Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said only one person applied before the deadline this week in the reopened application period and that person wasn’t qualified.
Bowling said after Friday’s meeting that Jackson “is the one who made this political.” He added that he supports Watkins and looks forward to working with him.
Councilwoman Kristi Hill said she thinks Brown, whose background is in social work as a drug abuse counselor and in business, is the most qualified but Watkins “may be the better fit.”
Watkins' background
The son of a single mother of three, Watkins grew up in the housing projects of Northwest Decatur. He said in his interview that he was a troubled teen who was often involved in fights and "was that kid in the middle of gang violence."
However, Watkins graduated in 1991 from Austin High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Athens State and a master's from Amridge University, a distance learning institution in Montgomery.
Watkins, 48, is now a social services representative and life coach for Decatur City Schools and co-owner of Solutions 4 Success counseling business. He was DYS programs coordinator from 1998 to 2015.
Jackson said this background makes Watkins the best candidate to lead Youth Services, a program created to help at-risk youth with the issues of poverty.
“Mr. Watkins fought his way out of a situation like many of the program’s youth now face and his mother did a most excellent job,” Jackson said.
Councilman Charles Kirby agreed with Jackson that Watkins “is in the best position to relate with the youth that are in this program.”
Reached on a trip with his family, Watkins said “it’s a blessing” that the council has chosen him. He said he doesn’t think reaching an agreement on salary will be a problem.
Jackson moved to hire Watkins at a salary of almost $88,500, which he said is in the middle of the pay range.
But City Attorney Herman Marks advised the council to allow Sandlin to negotiate the contract. Sandlin said any offer would be based on experience and the number of employees in the department.
Jackson agreed to Marks’ suggestion and changed his motion after getting an assurance from the attorney that the council has final approval of the contract and pay.
Johnson's status
It was unclear Friday what will happen with Johnson’s salary after not receiving the promotion.
In March, Bowling approved a $14,425 raise for Johnson, to $62,624. This raised Johnson to the top of the pay range for his job as lead programs supervisor.
Bibbee said the pay increase was “conditional” and she thinks he would return to his original pay when the new director takes over.
However, Johnson has said it was part of an agreement to get him to stay with the city even if he didn’t get the promotion.
“I want to congratulate Mr. Watkins,” Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to good days ahead.”
Sandlin said Johnson’s role and salary will be an issue for discussion with the new director if and when a contract is agreed upon and approved for Watkins.
Watkins said he believes he can work out a good relationship with Johnson so they can move forward.
