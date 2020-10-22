The once-stagnant Decatur housing market is expanding again, with a new two-phase subdivision and the second phase of an existing development entering the city approval process.
Developer Clete Blankenship received final plat approval from the Planning Commission on Tuesday for 12 residential lots in a second phase of Manor Park at the end of Apsley Way Southwest.
The City Council on Monday approved the rezoning of two phases of a 72-acre development off 14th Avenue Southwest that’s west of Roselawn Cemetery. Athens developer John Plunk is developing the subdivision for owner Doug Maund.
These plans join the seven major subdivisions with more than 450 planned new homes approved by the city of Decatur in the last year after two decades with little new residential construction and no population growth.
Blankenship built the initial phase of Manor Park subdivision in 2006 in the Chapel Hill area with plans for more, but the 2008 recession put those plans on hold. He said Wednesday he is now going ahead with Phase 2 and plans to start a roughly 40-home Phase 3 of the subdivision next summer.
Blankenship said the last eight houses of the first phase recently sold, so he decided to move forward with the second phase.
“We’ve already pre-sold four homes,” Blankenship said. “The demand has finally come back after struggling for 10 years.”
Blankenship said the homes in Phase 2 will be 2,200 to 2,300 square feet with an average lot size of 10,700 square feet. List prices will be between $260,000 to $290,000.
Plunk went a different direction with his subdivision plans in picking the largest undeveloped tract of property within the heart of the city. Maund has owned the property for 20 years.
Maund and Plunk are planning a first phase on 32.1 acres east of Canterbury Avenue Southwest and a second phase on 40.9 acres north of Douthit Street and west of 14th Avenue Southwest.
Plunk is already involved with six other subdivisions — four in Limestone County and two in Madison County. He said he likes this property in Decatur’s interior while others build in the suburbs.
“Land is more expensive on the edge of the city, and that drives up the cost to a point where people can’t afford the homes,” Plunk said. “There’s also quick access to shopping, restaurants, etc. (in the city's interior).”
The Residential-4 zoning in the Phase 1 portion of the plans initially created controversy among the neighbors because it would have allowed apartments.
However, Plunk and Maund changed their plans after a meeting with the neighboring residents, Councilman Billy Jackson and Council President Paige Bibbee.
Plunk and Maund agreed to allow the city to change the zoning to R-3, which allows only single-family homes on lots of no less than 7,000 square feet. Phase 2, which was initially an R-2 zone with a minimum of 10,000 square foot lots, was also rezoned to R-3.
“I build single-family homes,” Plunk said Wednesday. “I didn’t know it was zoned for apartments. We plan to be good neighbors.”
Maund said he likes the neighborhood because most of the homes are owned by the residents and aren’t rental properties.
“They take care of their homes,” Maund said.
Plunk said the homes will be listed at between $220,000 and $400,000.
“We’re finding there’s a market for bigger homes,” Plunk said.
Plunk said they plan to start immediately with site work that he estimated will take about six months. They also have to complete the city approval process for their plans.
“We hope to start build next summer, if the weather cooperates,” Plunk said.
