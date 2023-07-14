Polyplex
An ongoing expansion of the Polyplex plant in Decatur, shown here Thursday, will cost $39.4 million more than originally expected. [ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY]

Supply-chain issues, labor costs and inflation have increased the cost of an ongoing expansion of the Polyplex USA plant in Decatur by almost $40 million and delayed its projected completion date by 18 months, but the city agreed Thursday to waive about $2.2 million in taxes on the additional expense.

