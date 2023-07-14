Supply-chain issues, labor costs and inflation have increased the cost of an ongoing expansion of the Polyplex USA plant in Decatur by almost $40 million and delayed its projected completion date by 18 months, but the city agreed Thursday to waive about $2.2 million in taxes on the additional expense.
The company, which makes plastic films primarily used to package foods, announced in February 2021 its plan to invest $90.6 million in the expansion, with production slated to begin this month. Polyplex Project Manager Canan Tas on Thursday said the scope of the expansion has not changed, but the projected capital cost has jumped to $129 million and the completion date is now planned for December 2024.
“Over the course of this pandemic situation, there was a crash of supply-chain issues which (raise) the prices, as well as all the lead time concerns about the delivery of the machinery and building-related items,” Tas told the City of Decatur Industrial Development Board, which approved the tax abatements. “We had to develop a different strategy to overcome that situation, to manage the project costs.”
Tas said an example of the supply-chain issues is that orders for transformers to be used in the expansion took about two weeks for delivery when the project was first planned, but now take about 30 weeks.
“We have the building finished. Right now we are working on the inside utilities,” Tas said after the vote. “I think in four months we’ll start (installing) machines.”
With the expansion, he said, Polyplex will be able to significantly increase capacity and produce more value-added specialty products.
Polyplex's Decatur plant has about 200 employees, and Tas said that number will increase to about 300 when production begins at the expanded facility on Mallard Fox Drive Northwest.
“Finding those employees is a challenge,” Polyplex USA President Amit Kalra said, and wages have increased to reflect market conditions. When the expansion was initially announced, existing employees had an average annual salary of $55,900 exclusive of benefits, and the new employees to be hired for the expansion were expected to have an average salary of $51,500. The current average wages were not immediately available.
Tas said some white-collar employees are being hired from Huntsville and Madison, and most blue-collar workers are from the Decatur area.
The Industrial Development Board on Thursday unanimously approved an increase in the previously approved city, county and state property-tax abatements, from $2.74 million to $4.12 million over 10 years. It also approved increasing the abatement on the city’s construction-related transaction taxes from $973,875 to $1.33 million, and the state’s from $1.3 million to $1.78 million.
State law prohibits the abatement of educational taxes. According to the abatement application, construction-related education taxes benefiting Morgan County, Decatur City and Hartselle City schools will increase from $324,875 to $443,750. Educational property taxes for the state and the three Morgan County school systems are projected to increase from $3.38 million to $5.08 million over 10 years.
Morgan County Economic Development Association President Jeremy Nails, who attended the IDB meeting, said the decision to increase the tax abatements made sense even if Polyplex had little choice but to complete the ongoing expansion.
“We’re seeing more and more projects where after they have a good estimate, labor shoots up, materials shoot up, machinery equipment lead times drag out. It’s just the nature of where we are in today’s world,” Nails said.
Nails said it would be a “hard stance” for the IDB to reject an additional abatement for a company like Polyplex that moved its U.S. headquarters to Decatur.
“When we first got them here we said we’d take care of them, support them. Just because a project costs more than what was expected, that’s not their fault,” Nails said. “We don’t want to be known for not supporting something when things go over budget in today’s world.
"If they choose to expand again and we don’t support this because it is costing more, what is their leadership going to think the next time they’ve got capital to spend somewhere? Are they going to come to Decatur if we didn’t approve it? I don’t think so.”
Barney Lovelace, the attorney for IDB, said Polyplex’s determination to complete the project despite its inflated cost is a positive.
“This increase they’re having on this project is a total of $38.4 million. If we had a company coming in here with a $38.4 million investment we would be really pleased,” he said. “I think it shows the confidence that Polyplex has in this facility and their product.”
An example of the flexible food packaging Polyplex USA manufacturers is Frito-Lay potato chip bags, Tas said, but the company is also producing plastic films that insulate cable and transformers and that are used in manufacturing roofing shingles.
Polyplex Corp. Ltd., the parent company, was founded in India in 1984 and operates manufacturing and distribution facilities in India, Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas. It employs about 2,650 workers.
Kalra, who has been at the Decatur Polyplex facility since construction began in 2011, said that despite the setback in the cost and completion date of the expansion, Polyplex is pleased with its Decatur location.
“We love the city of Decatur,” he said. “There’s no better place than this to live and to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.