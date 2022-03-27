Three new subdivisions joined the city’s approval process last week, pushing the number of planned homes in new subdivisions in the last two years in Decatur to more than 1,000, said City Planner Lee Terry.
But the proposed rezonings and preliminary plat considered by the Planning Commission didn’t pass without residents voicing concerns about increased traffic and the possible diversion of drainage water that the proposed subdivisions might create.
The Planning Commission on Tuesday voted to recommend two rezonings for planned subdivisions in Southwest Decatur and approved a preliminary plat of a subdivision near Kiowa Trail in the Burningtree area of Southeast Decatur.
The commission also approved site plans for the new Alabama Center for the Arts dorm off Johnston Street Southeast and the new Fairfield Inn by Marriott at 121 E. Moulton St.
The City Council has final approval on changes to the zoning districts ordinance while the Planning Commission approves site plans and preliminary plats.
This residential construction boom comes after two decades in which the city experienced almost no population growth. Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said over 1,000 homes in a two-year period “is more than I can remember during one period of time.”
And Lawrence said the concerns of residents who live near the new subdivisions aren’t new.
“Every subdivision we’ve approved in the last two years, someone had an issue with drainage and traffic,” Lawrence said. “Even with Legacy Cove, which is on a four-lane road (Point Mallard Drive) next to the river, some of the residents had an issue.”
Lawrence said he understands the residents’ concerns but the city and developers are taking action to deal with any potential problems.
“In a lot of cases, the new subdivisions will actually help improve drainage in the area because of the retention ponds that are usually added,” Lawrence said.
Modaus Road subdivision
The largest of the planned subdivisions, with up to 300 homes on 80.86 acres owned by Steve Osborne and Steve Lee at 2705 Modaus Road S.W., has raised concerns of excessive traffic on narrow Modaus Road. These concerns are compounded by the subdivision's close proximity to Austin High School, Jack Allen Recreation Complex and a planned city softball complex.
The property is on the south side of Modaus, across from Cedar Ridge Baptist Church and the Jack Allen complex and east of Austin High School.
Lawrence said this is the biggest proposed subdivision he's ever seen, but he pointed out “they won’t be built out in a year. It will take several years for that many homes to be built.”
Craig Faller, of Duncansby Drive Southwest, attended his first City Council and Planning Commission meetings last week to oppose the new subdivision and softball complex. The planned subdivision is west of Duncansby.
Faller told the Planning Commission he’s seen two new schools and the Jack Allen Recreation Complex built in the neighborhood since he moved to Duncansby Drive 22 years ago.
He said traffic is already bad and the portion of Modaus Road that’s two lanes from Carrington Drive to the west isn’t wide enough for the city’s firetrucks.
Faller said the Osborne-Lee subdivision and the softball field project the city plans off Modaus would “put us in a real mess.”
Duncansby resident Beverly Williams said there are already drainage problems in the area and she is concerned the new subdivision would make things worse.
“We don’t want it and we don’t need it,” Williams said of the proposed subdivision.
Mayor Tab Bowling said he’s received a lot of emails from residents in the Modaus Road area regarding traffic and he knows the road needs to be improved.
At the request of Council President Jacob Ladner, the mayor said the Engineering Department began working on plans this week to widen Modaus Road.
“We are fortunate to have federal funds dealing with infrastructure that we can use,” Bowling said.
The city received $10.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds, and infrastructure improvement is one of the areas in which the money can be used.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said he is working on plans to widen 1.5 miles of Modaus, between Lexington Avenue and Shady Grove Lane. Depending on how wide the city decides to make the road, the widening could stop at Austin High School, just shy of Shady Grove.
Prewitt estimated it would take four to six months to do the engineering and then the city would likely have to obtain the rights of way. He said it would take at least 18 months after that to complete the widening project.
“This is not something that’s going to happen overnight,” Prewitt said. “It will take two or three years.”
Lawrence said he doesn’t doubt traffic will be an issue with the new projects, but the 2020 traffic count on the road showed that Modaus is only at 50% capacity.
“It’s not at capacity right now but I feel sure the Planning Commission wouldn’t have approved the subdivision if the city didn’t have plans to widen Modaus Road to at least four lanes,” Lawrence said.
The commission voted unanimously to recommend rezoning the Osborne-Lee property from AG-1, agriculture district, to a mix of R-5, single-family patio homes, and R-6, town homes.
“Patio homes and town homes are what we’re seeing the most of recently,” Terry said.
The new zoning puts the town homes in an island in the middle of the patio homes “in the same way as the subdivision we approved recently off Deere Road,” Lawrence said.
Ashville Drive resident Jeff Hixson said he doesn’t want town homes or small homes built “because they hurt home values. I don’t plan to move, but I don’t want to see the value of my home to drop.”
Hixson told the Planning Commission that town homes and apartments tend to deteriorate over time.
“It’s just a bad idea to bring in town homes,” Hixson said. “We want nice homes that help our home values.”
Lawrence said new construction “tends to boost the values of homes around them.”
Spring Ave. subdivision
Nearby residents also expressed concerns about plans by landowners Kim Shuster and Rhonda Spangler to build patio homes on 33.12 acres on Spring Avenue Southwest, south of Saint Ann Catholic School.
Rebecca Thompson Duncan, who works for the city and lives on Spring Avenue next to the development, said she’s “perfectly fine” with the subdivision but Steenson Private Drive, which borders the planned subdivision to the south, is a problem.
“Every time it rains, we have to go through swimming holes (when passing through Steenson potholes),” Thompson said. “It’s a disaster.”
Terry said the city is also concerned and the Planning Department plans to ask the developer to upgrade Steenson to a public road.
Gerald Clark, a project manager for Schoel Engineering, of Huntsville, said he’s done a couple of preliminary layouts of the Shuster-Spangler subdivision with several options on Steenson.
“The owners are flexible that, if the city desires the road to be improved, it will be,” Clark said.
Spring Avenue resident Annette Jackson, who lives by the planned subdivision, said there’s a spring — “that’s where they got the name Spring Avenue” — that goes across the property plus the drainage floods a third of her property every time it rains hard.
Clark said he’s dealing with the U.S. Corps of Engineers about the spring and they plan to use a retention pond to help with the drainage.
“We won’t be able to change from the way it is but we have no intention of making it worse,” Clark said. “We may even improve it.”
Jackson said city officials also promised her and her neighbors that they would get sewer when they annexed into the city and then “tried to make us pay for it.”
Burningtree
The city recently annexed Arthur Steber’s property west of Kiowa Trail and north of Arapaho Trail near Burningtree Country Club.
On Tuesday, the Planning Commission approved a preliminary plat for phase 1 that features 35 lots in an R-3, single-family homes, zoning district. This zoning allows a minimum of 7,000-square-foot lots, smaller than the minimum 10,000-square-foot lots in R-2 and 14,000-square-foot lots in R-1.
Brenda South, owner of the property next to the proposed development, said the city should insist that bigger, nicer homes are built there “to maintain the integrity of the property.”
Terry said said the landowner or developer can choose what size home to build and R-3 homes are popular right now.
Jim Waldrop repeated the concern of several of his Kiowa Trail neighbors that Indian Hills Road is the only way in or out of the area and another subdivision would create more traffic problems.
Terry said the city has to live with the Indian Hills Road issue, calling it “just a product of the time.” He said they’re not allowing any cul-de-sacs or dead ends in new subdivision plans.
“Our goal is to create connections with the other phases,” Terry said.
Lawrence said the goal is to eventually connect with Ben Poole Road to the north to create another route out of this area. However, the city does not plan to build any new roads to create the additional outlet.
“Development is the only way out of this saturated neighborhood,” Terry said.
Kiowa Trail resident Faye Anderson said she is concerned about the drainage control plans for the new subdivision.
“My lot is lower than the development,” Anderson said.
Engineer Nathan Tomberlin, of Pugh Wright McAnally Inc., said they plan to build a retention pond on the southwest corner of the property because all of the water in this phase flows to this point.
Tomberlin said this will include a swale along the property adjoining Anderson and her neighbors’ properties "that will carry the water to the retention pond.”
