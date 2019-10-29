Morgan County authorities are awaiting extradition paperwork from the Knox County, Tennessee, Sheriff’s Office so they can bring the suspect in Thursday’s slaying of an Austin High sophomore back to Decatur.
Bernandino Miguel Matias, 19, of Decatur, was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice charge at 2015 Citrus St., Knoxville, at 12:32 a.m. CT Friday by deputy Jonathan Gomez, according to an affidavit filed in Knox County.
Matias faces a murder charge in the death of Tania Rico, 16, Decatur police said. Her body was found in an apartment at 201 Blue Bird Lane in Southwest Decatur at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The affidavit listed the apartment as Matias’ home address.
“The defendant did unlawfully, knowingly and willingly flee from Alabama to Knoxville, Tennessee, to avoid prosecution for homicide,” the affidavit read.
Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said the warrant and extradition paperwork could arrive today if it wasn't received late Monday.
Knoxville police initiated service of the arrest warrant at 12:30 a.m. CT, and Matias was taken into custody in northeast Knoxville without incident, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland.
Decatur police and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said a firearm was not used to cause Rico’s death.
Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said the preliminary report of the autopsy performed Friday in Huntsville has not been released.
“Investigators are using it as an investigative tool, and they haven’t had an opportunity to talk with the defendant yet,” she said.
Authorities also have not said when they think the death occurred.
A neighbor who called 911 at 3:32 p.m. Thursday said he believed Rico and Matias were boyfriend and girlfriend.
Dwight Satterfield, Decatur City Schools' deputy superintendent of school safety and student services, said Rico and Matias were students at the EXCEL Center during the 2018-19 academic year, and Matias attended Austin High last year.
He said Matias did not graduate from Austin and was listed as a “non-returner.”
The EXCEL Center is set up to help the school system's English Language Learner students.
A Reynolds Funeral Home spokesman said funeral arrangements for Rico would be announced today.
Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam is investigating the slaying, and police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact him at 256-341-4617.
