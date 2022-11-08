The Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market plans to relocate its vendors when the 2023 season begins in January to clear the way for building a more versatile $2.7 million market at its existing site, but a timeline for the construction project remains in flux.
The market will end this season Nov. 19 at its longtime home at 211 First Ave. S.E. When the once-a-month winter schedule starts Jan. 14, vendors will move about a block to the parking lot at the northeast corner of of First Avenue and Grant Street behind The RailYard restaurant and Shops on Second Avenue, said Laura Ritch, farmers market board director.
Councilman Kyle Pike said using the city parking lot makes sense.
“That is a great site to utilize during construction due to its proximity to the existing market,” Pike said. “And we will be able to have enough space and power for the vendors.”
The market will be open more frequently at the temporary location beginning in mid-April after strawberries start to ripen.
Vendors will use parking spaces as stalls in the temporary location and will supply their own canopies and tables.
Pike said the new market building is expected to be finished in mid 2024. He said the architectural design for the new building has not been selected. The architectural firm Chapman Sisson Architects has submitted several possible designs but is reworking them with less-costly options. Then the farmers market will be ready to have contractors bid on the project.
“We’ve got drawings scheduled to go out for bid the second week of February, with a planned March 7 bid opening,” Pike said.
Officials have not announced plans for demolition of the existing building.
The money for the $2.7 million market was secured through three avenues, Pike said. The city plans to use about $1 million for the market from the $20 million bond it floated this year. Morgan County supplied $500,000, and the state has allocated about $1.3 million.
Ritch is concerned about continued shortages of construction materials affecting the project.
“A lot has happened to the economy and a lot has happened to the supply chain,” Ritch said. “It’s a weird time to be doing this kind of construction everybody wants to do. I know people who are trying to remodel their kitchen and they can’t find a contractor.
“Downtown Decatur is basically one big construction site, too.”
Johnny Lawrence, market manager, said the market often had "30-something vendors" on Saturdays in the summer and fewer on weekdays. There will be space for only about 30 vendors at the temporary location next year.
"It's going to be a challenge, no doubt," he said. "But a couple of weeks into it, it'll sort of work itself out. We're losing a few vendors because they don't want to deal with a tent."
Ritch and Lawrence said the exact part of the parking lot that'll be used by the farmers market and the layout of vending areas hasn't been settled.
Officials have said they'd like the new market to become a draw for tourists and have the capability of being open year-round. Preliminary plans called for 18 truck-adjacent vendor stalls, 26 vendor stalls under cover, a multipurpose lawn capable of holding vendor tents, public restrooms, office and storage space and a 1,000-square-foot multi-purpose room that could be rented for wedding activities and parties.
Ritch has said the foundation at the current site will need to be reinforced to support a facility with roll-up doors, heavier walls and more space.
But she said the necessary money is available, and she looks forward to the Decatur-Morgan County Farmers Market debuting as a premier Decatur destination.
“We want it to be a place for locals and out-of-towners,” she said. “In a lot of places, the farmers market is the top listed place for tourism.
“That’s what our goal is.”
