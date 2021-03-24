The Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market on First Avenue Southeast will open for the season April 3. Hours of operation will be 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
During a typical year, the market hosts special events, including Strawberry Day, Corn Day, Tomato Sandwich Day, Watermelon Day and Harvest Day.
