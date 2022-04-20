Strawberries may be the main attraction this Saturday at the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market, but a food truck and band will add to the official start of the season.
New plans this year include a longer season, Tuesday evening markets and monthly bake-off competitions.
Steven Barber, market manager, said the market keeps growing.
“Because of the growth of our market, we are having to limit all new vendors to produce farmers. As a farmers market, our first allegiance is to our produce farmers,” Barber said.
Barber said the winter market — one day in January, February and March — was a success and they are gradually working toward having a year-round market.
“I genuinely don’t think anybody expected them to be as successful as they were,” Barber said of the winter markets. Barber plans to continue the winter market this season.
This year's farmers market season unofficially began Saturday with an Easter market, with at least 170 gallons of strawberries for sale. They sold fast.
Marilyn Champion, owner of Champion Farms in Falkville, said they started selling strawberries around 7 a.m. and sold out by 10 a.m.
The market will be open every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. through November 19. In June, July and August there will be a Tuesday evening market, but the times for it have not been set.
Champion Farms is considered by Barber to be an anchor farm because it will be at the market every day it is open. Right now, Champion Farms is harvesting strawberries every day on its 25 to 30 acres.
This Saturday, Champion said they will also be selling lettuce, sweet potatoes and raw honey. As the season progresses, they will have other produce for sale. “Tomatoes are one of our big items that we’ll have all season.”
Champion said her mother, Anita Williams, started selling at the market in 1979. The market is where Champion Farms sells most of its produce.
Barber said there will be special events, including a bake-off, the second Saturday of of each month. The first event day will be May 14 and feature strawberries. In the past, there have only been bake-offs once a year for tomato pies.
“We’re going to extend that this year and we’re going to do one every month based on whatever’s in season,” Barber said. In May, people will be asked to bring a strawberry-based baked good to be judged.
Barber said the parking lot will also be open for vendors to sell their crafts on event days.
Barber said participation at the Easter market bodes well for this Saturday.
“This past week for our Easter market we had all but five tables full. I’ve got some of my normal vendors coming this week that weren’t there last week so there’s a very good chance we’re going to have every table full to start the season,” Barber said.
Over the course of the season, Barber said, strawberries, squash, okra, corn, tomatoes and potatoes are just some of the produce that will be sold. Other items for sale will be meat, bread, baked goods, canned goods, honey, candles, soaps and plants.
Decia Brown of Decatur has been attending the market almost every Saturday it's been open for the last four or five years. Brown said there are more vendors on Saturdays.
Brown said she buys fruit, vegetables, honey, meat, bread and barbecue sauce from Fortenberry Farms Quality Meats. "They do this fruit barbecue sauce which is amazing. ... The first time it sounded a little weird, but it is really good."
Nick Jones, owner of Five Sons Farm in Elkmont, plans to be at the market every Saturday selling chicken, lamb and pork. Soon, Jones said, he “will pick up our starter herd of cattle so hopefully next year we’ll bring beef.”
This will be the third season Jones has sold his pasture-based meat at the market and it is the only market he uses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.