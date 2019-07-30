The Morgan County Veterans Service Office will temporarily close Wednesdays due to personnel providing support to the Madison County office.
The following county veterans service offices will be open Wednesdays: Limestone County VSO, 256-233-6459, Limestone County Market Building, 1109 West Market Street, Suite B, Athens; Jackson County VSO, 256-259-1411, Jackson County Courthouse, 102 E. Laurel Street, Suite 33, Scottsboro; and Marshall County VSO, (256) 571-7761, Marshall County Courthouse, 424 Blount Avenue, Suite AG 34, Guntersville.
For emergencies veterans should call 1-800-827-1000.
