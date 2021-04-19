A female corrections officer with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office was in Decatur-Morgan Hospital in “serious but stable” condition this evening after being assaulted by an inmate earlier in the day, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
Spokesman Mike Swafford said a male inmate attacked the officer about 4:30 p.m. while she was distributing meals.
“She was punched twice to the face and head,” he said. “She’s pretty banged up, but is alert.”
He said she had lacerations and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
