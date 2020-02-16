Decatur attorney Ta’Kisha Guster Gholston, a candidate for Morgan County District Judge Place 3, believes that there are three key qualities that contribute to being a great judge — experience, compassion and conviction.
"I see that in the judges we have now (in Morgan County), and that’s what I have pledged to bring to the citizens of Morgan County — my experience, my compassion and my conviction,” Gholston said
Gholston, 42, said her career has provided her with a “wide breadth of experience.”
She first started practicing law in Huntsville in 2002, working with a solo practitioner, before opening her own office in Decatur in 2005. She represents clients in private civil, criminal and domestic relations cases in district and circuit courts, and has worked on cases ranging from theft to capital murder.
“Being able to have trial experience, to work with opposing counsel, work with the DA’s office, I think that has certainly contributed to my level of experience,” she said.
In the last year and a half, she’s also been a special prosecutor for the city of Decatur, prosecuting misdemeanors and misdemeanor appeals in Municipal Court and misdemeanor appeals in Morgan County Circuit Court.
“I’ve prosecuted for the Department of Human Resources for almost 13 years in the area of child support enforcement, so I have seen firsthand how the district court impacts our families,” she said. “I’m acutely aware of how each and every decision that I make as a district judge has the potential to substantially impact the lives of not just the people before me but our community as a whole.”
Although she’s seeking a district court judgeship, “I think your experience from all courts feeds into how well you can do the job,” she said.
Gholston, attorneys Patrick Caver and Kevin Kusta and city of Decatur prosecutor Emily Baggett are on the ballot in the March 3 Republican primary. The winner goes on to face Democrat Paul Ray Holland, a Decatur attorney, in the Nov. 3 general election.
District Judge Charles Langham is unable to seek reelection because of the state’s age limit for judges.
As of Friday morning, there were 82,685 registered voters in Morgan County, said Kathy Austin, of the county’s Board of Registrars. Of those, 3,432 were inactive.
According to the Alabama secretary of state’s website, inactive voter registration status means that voters are able to vote as normal on election day but they will be asked to update their voter registration information when they visit the correct polling place.
Over the years working in the district and circuit courts, Gholston noticed that some of the clients she represented in juvenile court she was also representing in circuit court on felony cases.
“It concerned me that the level of offenses that our young people are committing have become more and more serious over the years,” she said. “I really believe that I can be of service and be an asset in the district court.”
Gholston called the district court, which deals with many family issues, “the heartbeat” of the court system.
“When a juvenile gets in trouble, typically — if law enforcement is involved — a juvenile judge is the first person that they see,” she said. “That’s the first line of defense toward making sure that our young people understand that they have value — not that they are better than anyone, but better than the circumstances they find themselves in now.
"If we don't aggressively work to make sure they understand their value, then I think we have failed as a society.”
Gholston believes the district court here is “doing a great job."
“My initial priority is to get in there and sit down with the other judges and determine what I can do to continue to be an asset,” she said.
She would like to discuss with them the possibility of having judges meet with students from Decatur and Morgan County high schools and middle schools to talk about issues facing them.
“It’s important to establish that relationship and for kids to understand that we’re all on the same team and that is, making sure that they prosper, excel and become productive citizens in Morgan County,” Gholston said.
Each district court case is assigned a case number, but every case number represents an individual or a family that’s being impacted, Gholston said. “My pledge to the citizens of Morgan County is that I will treat everyone that appears before me with dignity and respect and that I will always be mindful of the fact that the decision that I make will substantially impact someone’s life,” she said.
“On the flip side, I have the conviction for the job,” she said. A district judge has to make difficult decisions, like entering an order to terminate parental rights, she said. “Those are difficult and tough decisions to make, but I am prepared to make those decisions on Day 1."
