A Morgan County man who died in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 65 south of the I-565 interchange “loved our family more than anything,” says his fiancee.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West identified the deceased as 30-year-old Zachary James Sandifer. He said Sandifer, who was ejected from his vehicle, had multiple blunt force trauma injuries.
Rendell Drummond who runs Living Free, a sober living facility in Falkville, said Sandifer had been in his program for the past two years and four years total.
“He’s just like my son. He’s just like my brother,” Drummond said. “It’s very heartbreaking. He had a good job. He had a future. He was a father. He had gotten his life together.”
He said Sandifer was staying in the program until he and his fiancée, Hunner Creel, could get married.
Willene Creel, Hunner’s grandmother, said Sandifer was on his way to work when the accident occurred. She said the couple has two children, Eli, 2½, and Elliott, 6 months.
“He loved those boys and he loved our family more than anything,” Hunner Creel said. “He was such a good man and such an amazing father.”
Creel said that early Thursday morning, she received a final text from Sandifer, saying: “I love you.”
“He was the love of my life, the absolute love of my life,” Creel said. “My world is just shattered.”
Creel said the couple was together for almost five years, and Sandifer proposed on March 1. He was about to leave on a business trip and had told her he wanted to get on the plane “an engaged man,” she said.
A member of Daystar Church in Hartselle, Sandifer “touched the lives of so many,” Hunner Creel said.
Drummond said in a text: "If Zach could say something right now, he would say, 'Give your heart to Jesus and give your life to recovery.' "
Sandifer was a brake press operator at Claborn Manufacturing, located at South Limestone Industrial Park, confirmed Kerrick Whisenant, the general manager of Limestone Building Group, which manages the park. The company makes hollow-metal security doors, frames, windows and wall panels for prisons and jails.
The wreck was reported at 6:04 a.m., said Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long. She couldn’t confirm details of the crash, which occurred in the Decatur city limits. The crash caused traffic to back up on I-65 and alternate routes, according to Decatur police. At one point, both southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed on I-65 past the interchange.
Hunner Creel said Sandifer was driving a blue Toyota pickup northbound when the accident occurred. She said police told her grandfather that Sandifer's vehicle and at least one other vehicle bumped, flipping the pickup into oncoming traffic where it collided with an 18-wheeler.
No other injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.