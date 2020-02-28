An Athens woman stole personal information to open accounts and obtain credit cards and loans, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators with the office’s Criminal Investigation Division on Thursday arrested Roxanne Richards Hardiman, 35, and charged her with two counts of identity theft and one count of trafficking in stolen identities, the office said.
The arrest follows a months-long investigation into multiple people in Morgan and surrounding counties having their personal information taken and used to open accounts with various financial institutions and to obtain multiple credit/debit cards and loans, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Hardiman was found hiding in a house on Shoal Creek Road in Priceville, the office said.
While in custody at the Morgan County Jail, Hartselle police detectives charged Hardiman with an additional count of identity theft, the Sheriff's Office said, and her bail is now set at $115,000.
Investigators expect additional charges as the investigation continues and urged the public to remain vigilant in securing personal information and immediately reporting any suspicious activity.
